Texas A&M, Notre Dame in similar situations heading into elimination game

Though Texas A&M beat its biggest rival — and there’s “genuine hate” between A&M and Texas, Aggie pitcher Micah Dallas said — Sunday's 10-2 win was for more that bragging rights. Or even keeping the Aggies’ College World Series hopes alive.

The victory snapped a nine-game losing streak in Omaha — the second-longest skid in CWS history. Before Sunday, A&M's last victory was in 1993 against Kansas.

The Aggies, who were playing the Longhorns for the first time at the CWS, also snapped a six-game elimination game skid dating to a 1951 series.

And if they want the streaks to continue in their favor and advance to the championship series, they need to defeat Notre Dame Tuesday and Oklahoma twice. The Fighting Irish, who won their first game 7-3 over Texas, lost 6-2 to Oklahoma on Sunday.

Tuesday's 1 p.m. game will be the third meeting between Notre Dame and A&M, which that last played in 2006 — the Aggies won that 5-4.

On Sunday, A&M improved to 18-1 after a loss this season. As for the Irish, they haven’t lost back-to-back games since falling to Michigan State and Boston College in late April.

Notre Dame used seven pitchers against the Sooners, but only one went more than two innings.

“(The Sooners) weren't damaging us a lot, but the damage was putting it in play and repetitive quality at-bats,” Irish coach Link Jarrett said. “And we just couldn't finish them off.

“And our relievers, if I'm not mistaken, all got the guy they came in to face and nobody could really settle and consistently string sequences together to limit them. We didn't finish them off. They really fought through some at-bats and had big two-strike at-bats up and down the lineup.”

That’s how A&M stayed alive against Texas, which used six pitchers.

There were long at-bats, and the Aggies were able to score with two strikes and two outs.

A&M trailed 2-0 before getting four in the second. With two outs, Trevor Werner got the lead for the Aggies on the 11th pitch of his at-bat, singling to to left-center to score two runs.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, couldn’t seem to get its offense going, totaling seven hits. A lot of that had to do with Oklahoma starter Cade Horton, who struck out 11 through six innings.

Catcher David LaManna said Horton had a good fastball and a slider that was “tough to pick up.” First baseman Carter Putz said Horton kept the Irish off balance.

On Tuesday, Jarrett said Jack Findlay, Liam Simon and Alex Rao are available, but he hasn’t decided on a starter.

“Findlay has clearly started games," Jarrett said. "He’s been so good out of the ’pen. We definitely have options. And the way this is formatted, it gives guys really a chance to freshen up out of the bullpen.”

Now both teams face the end of their season, and have similar mindsets: One game and one pitch at a time.

“We preach 1-0 every single day,” LaManna said. “You sit on this one. And when we come out on Tuesday, try to go 1-0 there.

“I think we're equipped to do it. We just have to go out there and play our game and execute all three phases of the game better than we did (Sunday).”

