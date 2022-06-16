Texas A&M, Oklahoma reimagined their programs en route to CWS matchup

Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M

Charles Schwab Field Omaha

1 p.m. Friday: TBA vs. Texas A&M RHP Nathan Dettmer (5-2, 4.75)

* * *

The College World Series required a short plane ride for Texas A&M and Oklahoma this week. A year ago, it felt much further away.

When the calendar flipped to June 2021, A&M had been done playing baseball for weeks. It didn’t qualify for the SEC tournament, let alone an NCAA regional. It was searching for a new head coach and new identity. Meanwhile, 360 miles north, the Sooners had quickly bowed out at the Big 12 tourney to seal a sub-.500 season.

So when the schools play in the CWS opener Friday afternoon, it will be a matchup of old Big 12 rivals and future SEC peers. A clash of offensive styles too. Most of all, the game features two programs who reimagined themselves – to immediate success.

The Aggies, holders of the No. 5 national seed, renovated their roster in the months after hiring longtime TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle. They hit the transfer portal hard, landing lineup regulars in outfielder Dylan Rock (Texas-San Antonio), infielder/outfielder Jack Moss (Arizona State), catcher Troy Claunch (Oregon State) and infielder Kole Kaler (Hawaii). No. 2 starter Micah Dallas (Texas Tech) and top reliever (Stanford) were major additions on the mound.

“In fall it felt like a summer team with guys coming together from different backgrounds,” said sophomore right-hander Nathan Dettmer, who will start Friday. “We had pool parties to get to know each other.”

Trust built up slowly as games and wins accumulated in the spring. Claunch, who had a front-row seat during Oregon State’s championship run in 2018, noticed a resilience reminiscent of that group of Beavers. One of Schlossnagle’s messages – to be “delusional” about winning and improving daily – resonated with a roster of new players and holdovers alike.

“When you have a leader that believes in you and pushes you to just be better every single day… I think that's what led us to be here,” Claunch said.

While the Aggies earned a reputation for grinding out long at-bats as a mashing offense, Oklahoma turned on the jets. OU coach Skip Johnson had teams with no better than average speed in his first three full seasons as skipper but began emphasizing recruiting athleticism during the long months of the canceled 2020 campaign.

The second-seeded Sooners enter the CWS field as clear outliers on the base paths – their 2.22 swipes per game rank 10th nationally while only Notre Dame (63rd) and the Aggies (79th) also appear in the top 190. Peyton Graham (32 steals), Tanner Tredaway (23) and Kendall Pettis (22) are all major threats run and stand out as fleet-of-foot unicorns in a crowd of sluggers.

“Just creating chaos, that’s what we do,” Graham said. “We’ve embraced it pretty well and we’re going to keep running with it.”

The aggression has been an equalizer for the team at large, Tredaway said. OU owns the worst earned-run average among CWS qualifiers (5.41) and is the second-worst fielding team in the group – ahead of only Texas A&M – but uses its speed to shift the pressure to its opponent.

“(Our) guys are too worried about stealing a base or putting a bunt down that it really takes away all the fear that you have in the game,” Tredaway said. “And I think that's why when we play in these hostile environments, we've been able to take it one pitch at a time because we're so focused on accomplishing what we're trying to do.”

Oklahoma is expected to start ace left-hander Jake Bennett, a sophomore with a 3.53 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings. Johnson wouldn’t confirm that, joking he’ll draw a name out of a cowboy hat Friday morning.

What Johnson did predict: The Sooners will be aggressive offensively. They’ve stolen 142 bags in 181 attempts (78.4% success rate) while A&M has allowed just 33 steals in 46 tries. OU will shoot its shot

Schlossnagle said the Oklahoma lineup – which pushed the team through a regional at Florida and super regional at Virginia Tech after winning the Big 12 tournament – has the Aggies’ attention with its small-ball ability.

An ability that can lead to big things in Omaha.

“There's not a comparable offense in the SEC in my opinion,” Schlossnagle said. “The SEC has a lot more bangers, a lot more homers. The parks are smaller. And Oklahoma is built to win this thing.”

