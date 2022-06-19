Texas A&M rolls over rival Longhorns, ending Texas' season

The Texas fans were on their feet. They felt they had something finally going their way for the first since the second inning. The bases were loaded with two outs in the top of the sixth inning. It was a prime opportunity to cut back into a 8-2 deficit.

But Ivan Melendez struck out looking. And the Aggie fans stood up with the Longhorns silenced.

That’s how it was today as Texas A&M (43-19) defeated former Big 12 rival Texas (47-22) 10-2, sending the Longhorns packing with bragging rights on the side. The Aggies improve to 18-1 on the season in games following a loss.

Following the loss to Oklahoma, Aggies’ coach Jim Schlossnagle said the mentality was that his team had to go on several one-game winning streaks, focusing on just one game at a time. And that won’t change following today’s win.

A&M will advance to play the loser of Oklahoma and Notre Dame, which will be played Saturday night at 6 p.m. As for the Longhorns, they’re the first team eliminated from the College World Series after losing their first game against Notre Dame 7-3 on Friday.

The Longhorns, however, jumped out early to a quick 2-0 lead, but those were the only runs they would score. With runners on first and third, designated hitter Austin Todd scored an RBI single to bring Douglas Hodo III home, which gave Texas a 1-0 lead. And in the top of the second, Hodo III doubled which allowed Jordan Campbell to score.

But after that, it was all in favor of the Aggies, who kept their College World Series hopes alive. Texas wouldn't score for the next seven innings and A&M kick-started its stretch of runs with a four-run second inning.

With Ryan Targac on second and Troy Claunch on first, Brett Minnich hit his fifteenth double of the season, which brought in Targac. Jordan Thompson followed up with an RBI single, which leveled the score at 2-2. Then, after Kole Kaler struck out, Trevor Werner — with a full count — gave A&M its first lead of the afternoon with an RBI single, bringing in two runs.

The Aggies added one run each in both the third and the fourth to lead 6-2. The former was courtesy of a poor throw to first base that would’ve ended the inning. Instead, it went out of play and gave the Aggies a free run.

In the fifth, the Aggies could have made the damage much worse than they did. They had the bases loaded with zero outs as a result of a Texas miscommunication on a fly. Luke Harrison — the Longhorns’ fourth pitcher to appear — walked Thompson, which allowed another free run.

On the next at-bat, Kaler grounded out for 6-4-3 double play, but it allowed for an RBI. Werner followed by popping out on the first pitch. UT escaped the inning only conceding two runs with what could have been more.

Texas had its opportunities too.

In the fourth inning, they had runners on first and second with zero outs. But it was followed by three straight flies that ended the inning. The next inning, Murphy Stehly was left in scoring position after Skyler Messinger grounded out. And in the eighth, Mitchell Daly struck out swinging with Hodo III on third.

Overall, the Longhorns finished with seven hits compared to the Aggies’ 10.

Pitching was another struggle for the Longhorns. By the seventh inning, RHP Marcus Olivarez entered the game, which marked the fifth Longhorn pitcher to appear. The Aggies on the other hand were on their second pitcher.

Texas’ starter Lucas Gordon only played 1.2 innings, notched 53 pitches, faced 10 batters and struck out one batter. Aggies’ starter Micah Dallas struck out three batters, playing a total of five innings.

By the end of the game, Texas utilized six pitchers, while the Aggies used three.

The Longhorns also had simple mistakes. In the seventh inning, the Aggies extended their lead with a double steal. Texas catcher Silas Ardoin threw the ball to second base to prevent the steal, but the ball was mishandled, which allowed Ryan Targac to steal home. Then there was the miscommunication on the simple pop fly and the wild throw to first base.

And to cap it all off, Austin Bost doubled down the left-field line, bringing home Dylan Rock. This again, with two outs on the scoreboard.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

