Texas A&M, Texas rivalry game isn't just for bragging rights — it's win or go home

Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle thought scoring eight runs against Oklahoma would’ve given the Aggies a good chance to win Friday. Instead, they lost 13-8 in their opening game of the College World Series.

A&M never led in the game and conceded 12 runs through the first four innings, including a seven-run second inning. The Aggies have also dropped their first game in each NCAA tournament round.

“We didn’t pitch well,” Schlossnagle said. “We didn’t defend. Just gave up a lot of free bases.”

A&M (42-19) has an opportunity to redeem itself at 1 p.m. Sunday in Game 5 — an elimination game — against former Big 12 rival Texas (47-21), which fell 7-3 to Notre Dame on Friday night. The two met earlier in the season in Austin, with the Aggies prevailing 12-9 aided by a four-run fourth inning.

The Aggie offense was a bright spot in the loss to Oklahoma.

They got rolling in the second inning with a three-run homer by Jordan Thompson, but by that point, the Sooners had already scored eight. The Aggies added five more runs on Austin Bost's solo homer and four-run seventh inning.

“We always know that the bats are going to show up, not every game, but you can just passively put together good at-bats and win pitches against good pitchers,” Aggie third baseman Trevor Werner said.

For the Longhorns, it was a different story.

They scored three runs against the Fighting Irish, five fewer than their eight per game average that was 26th in Division I. It also marked their fewest runs in this NCAA tournament.

Texas managed six hits against Notre Dame starter John Michael Bertrand. Against reliever Alex Rao and closer Jack Findlay, the Longhorns didn’t get a hit.

“(Notre Dame) did a great job of just pitching hard in with both fastball and cutter and then mixing the change-up and occasional fastball away,” Texas coach David Pierce said.

Both sides know the significance of Sunday’s game. The stands will be rocking with sounds of “Gig ’em” or “Hook ’em” and plenty of “horns up” or “horns down” gestures.

It's not just bragging rights, of course, the winner gets to send its in-state rival packing and still has life in the tournament.

The position isn’t unfamiliar for Texas.

After sweeping its regional, the Longhorns fell in Game 1 in the super regional at East Carolina. In Game 2, the Pirates led 7-2 entering the bottom of the seventh.

The Longhorns rallied with their backs against the wall, scoring seven runs in the final three innings to win 9-8 then eventually win Game 3.

The Aggies, however, cruised through the NCAA tournament, sweeping all of its opponents, including No. 9 seed Louisville.

Texas right fielder Dylan Campbell knows the game means a lot, but said the Longhorns will treat it as “just another game.” Pitcher Tristan Stevens said they’re going to take it one pitch at a time.

“We can’t think big picture,” Stevens said. “We can’t be looking three games ahead, two games ahead. Our next target is now A&M.”

Schlossnagle’s message to his Aggies is that they’re going to have to go on a one-game winning streak, and he knows his team will fight. But it needs to limit free bases. He estimated his team gave up 19 free bases through the first four innings Friday.

Pierce, meanwhile, doesn’t want his squad to play tight and get caught up in the rivalry. He wants his team to relax, though the Longhorns recognize the importance of the game.

It’s win or go home.

“We just can’t get caught up playing Texas A&M,” Pierce said. “We have to keep it about us and just do our prep.”

Said Schlossnagle: “There’s been all kinds of different stories in this College World Series for many, many years. And we can either cower down and put our tail between our legs and go back to College Station or we can fight.”

