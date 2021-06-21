Texas and Tennessee must come out swinging to avoid elimination from CWS

When the teams meet Tuesday afternoon, the offenses will need to get going to avoid elimination.

Both have shown a capability to do so. Tennessee is a top-40 scoring team and in the top 20 in homers. Texas was hot heading into the CWS, having scored 10 or more runs in four of its first five NCAA tournament games.

Volunteer coach Tony Vitello said after the loss that one of the team’s main problems Sunday was mental.

“I thought there were moments, whether at the plate or on the mound, where we lacked conviction, and it cost us a little bit,” he said. “Towards the end of the game, when the score wasn’t the way we wanted, we uncharacteristically — rolled over is not the right word, but we lost our edge a little bit.”

On Tuesday, the Volunteers are planning to start Blade Tidwell, an SEC all-freshman pick, while Texas will throw out All-Big 12 first-teamer Tristan Stevens.

Both were vulnerable in their last appearances, though it didn’t matter to the outcome. Tidwell went seven innings against LSU in Tennessee’s 15-6 super regional closeout win, allowing seven hits, four home runs and six earned runs. Stevens also closed Texas’ super regional against South Florida, giving up eight hits and four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings.