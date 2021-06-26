Texas defeats Mississippi State at CWS, forcing Saturday elimination game

Whether it was early in the morning or late at night Friday, Ivan Melendez delivered game-winning and season-extending hits for Texas.

The cleanup hitter broke a tie with a single in the eighth inning in a win over Virginia in a game that ended at 12:59 a.m.

Then he launched a much louder winner Friday night, when his three-run homer broke a ninth-inning tie in an 8-5 win over Mississippi State.

The victory forces another matchup between Texas and Mississippi State at 6 p.m. Saturday with the winner advancing to the best-of-three finals. Texas has won three straight elimination games.

Melendez hit his home run in the rain at 10:30 p.m. Minutes later, the game went into a 2½-hour rain delay. It finished at 1:27 a.m.

The homer, Melendez's 14th this season, also extinguished a Mississippi State comeback. Texas was up 5-2 thanks to Mike Antico, who had RBI singles in the fifth and seventh innings.

Texas starter Ty Madden was in line for the win after six solid innings. Madden was the hard-luck loser Sunday, when he allowed two runs and struck out 10 in seven innings of the 2-1 loss to Mississippi State — the Bulldogs set a single-game CWS-record with 21 strikeouts that night.