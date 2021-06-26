Texas defeats Mississippi State at CWS, forcing Saturday elimination game

Whether it was early in the morning or late at night Friday, Ivan Melendez delivered game-winning and season-extending hits for Texas.
The cleanup hitter broke a tie with a single in the eighth inning in a win over Virginia in a game that ended at 12:59 a.m.
Then he launched a much louder winner Friday night, when his three-run homer broke a ninth-inning tie in an 8-5 win over Mississippi State.
The victory forces another matchup between Texas and Mississippi State at 6 p.m. Saturday with the winner advancing to the best-of-three finals. Texas has won three straight elimination games.
Melendez hit his home run in the rain at 10:30 p.m. Minutes later, the game went into a 2½-hour rain delay. It finished at 1:27 a.m.
The homer, Melendez's 14th this season, also extinguished a Mississippi State comeback. Texas was up 5-2 thanks to Mike Antico, who had RBI singles in the fifth and seventh innings.
Texas starter Ty Madden was in line for the win after six solid innings. Madden was the hard-luck loser Sunday, when he allowed two runs and struck out 10 in seven innings of the 2-1 loss to Mississippi State — the Bulldogs set a single-game CWS-record with 21 strikeouts that night.
But for the second straight game, Mississippi State rallied in the eighth inning.
A double and three straight one-out walks cut the deficit to 5-3, then Brad Cumbest hit a line drive off the second baseman's glove that rolled into right field for a two-run single. But MSU left the bases loaded that inning.
On Tuesday, Mississippi State was being no-hit by Virginia before scoring six times in the eighth for a 6-5 win.
But the Bulldogs weren't able to finish this comeback as Texas then drew two walks before Melendez's blast to center.
Mississippi State had the tying run at the plate with one out in the ninth, but Texas reliever Aaron Nixon got a popout and groundout to end the game.
Texas' first run also came on a homer from Zach Zubia in the top of the first. The Bulldogs answered with two in the bottom of the first as Kamren James and Logan Tanner delivered RBI singles. But Madden got out of that inning with a double play, and that was the start of him retiring 16 of the next 19 batters.
