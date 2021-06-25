Texas eliminates Virginia from the College World Series

Virginia tied it in the fifth with one big swing from No. 9 batter Chris Newell. After Logan Michaels walked, Newell blasted a two-run homer into the right-field bullpen.

Texas regained the lead in the eighth. A single by Mike Antico and a walk to Zach Zubia was followed by an RBI single to center by Melendez.

Another solid defensive play by shortstop Kent kept Virginia within a run. He backhanded a grounder by Trey Faltine with the bases loaded and got the 6-5 forceout to end the inning.

The Cavaliers threatened in the bottom of the eighth, putting runners at first and second with one out. Freshman reliever Aaron Nixon came on to get pinch-hitter Brendan Rivoli to roll into a 6-4-3 double play.

Another outstanding play by Kent, his third of the game, kept Virginia alive in the top of the ninth. With the bases loaded and none out, Kent fielded a grounder deflected by third baseman Zack Gelof and fired an off-balance strike home to get the out.

After Williams struck out, Zubia followed with a three-run double to make it 6-2.

Nixon pitched the ninth to get the save for reliever Cole Quintanilla, who got the win.

