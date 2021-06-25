Texas eliminates Virginia from the College World Series

They went late into the night Thursday — and early Friday morning — before Texas defeated Virginia 6-2 at the College World Series.
The win boosted the Longhorns to 49-16 and ended the season for the 36-27 Cavaliers.
The game, scheduled to begin at 6:07 p.m., was delayed 3 hours and 39 minutes by rain. First pitch at TD Ameritrade Park was thrown by Cavaliers starter Mike Vasil at 9:46 p.m., the latest start for a Series game in 24 years.
The LSU-Alabama game started at 11:40 p.m. and didn't end until 2:55 a.m. on June 7, 1997.
Thursday-Friday's game lasted 3 hours and 13 minutes and ended at 12:59 a.m. The announced attendance was 23,173, though roughly half the crowd already had headed home by the start.
The Longhorns took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Ivan Melendez led off with a double and Douglas Hodo III delivered a one-out RBI single to left.
Vasil escaped further damage, getting Eric Kennedy on a comebacker before striking out Silas Ardoin.
Virginia shortstop Nic Kent made the top defensive play in the early going, ranging far into left field to snag a third-inning fly by Cam Williams.
Texas made it 2-0 in the fifth when Kennedy singled and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Virginia tied it in the fifth with one big swing from No. 9 batter Chris Newell. After Logan Michaels walked, Newell blasted a two-run homer into the right-field bullpen.
Texas regained the lead in the eighth. A single by Mike Antico and a walk to Zach Zubia was followed by an RBI single to center by Melendez.
Another solid defensive play by shortstop Kent kept Virginia within a run. He backhanded a grounder by Trey Faltine with the bases loaded and got the 6-5 forceout to end the inning.
The Cavaliers threatened in the bottom of the eighth, putting runners at first and second with one out. Freshman reliever Aaron Nixon came on to get pinch-hitter Brendan Rivoli to roll into a 6-4-3 double play.
Another outstanding play by Kent, his third of the game, kept Virginia alive in the top of the ninth. With the bases loaded and none out, Kent fielded a grounder deflected by third baseman Zack Gelof and fired an off-balance strike home to get the out.
After Williams struck out, Zubia followed with a three-run double to make it 6-2.
Nixon pitched the ninth to get the save for reliever Cole Quintanilla, who got the win.
