Texas' Eric Kennedy credits Lincoln Rebels for starting baseball career

The new Nebraska football strength coach had a question for the new Nebraska baseball coach.
Where is the best place for young boys to play baseball around here?
This was early in 2004. Bill Callahan had just arrived as the new Husker football coach, bringing with him a new philosophy on offense and a new staff. One of Callahan’s hires was Dave Kennedy, who had success at previous stops at Ohio State and Pittsburgh.
Kennedy — an Omaha Burke alum and Nebraska graduate in 1985 — brought his wife, Julie, and three sons who played everything. Mike Anderson, busy leading NU baseball in the midst of its glory years, pointed the family to the Lincoln Rebels.
The youngest boy, Eric, considers it the start of his career that has continued this week as Texas’s left fielder at the College World Series. His coach, Tim Roberson, told him for the first time that speed and skill were his ticket to success. They still are for the 5-foot-11, 200-pound redshirt sophomore.
“I wouldn’t be where I’m at today without him,” Kennedy said. “A lot of credit and a lot of praise for the Lincoln Rebels.”
Kennedy attended Maxey Elementary for a few years. When Nebraska fired Callahan after the 2007 football season, Dave Kennedy joined Texas A&M as its strength coach, with the childhood of Eric and older brothers Ben and Nick including running some drills with Aggies football players. They saw locker rooms after big wins and crushing defeats. Eric was just starting high school when his dad took a similar job with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014.
Eric also played football growing up but when one of his brothers suffered a serious concussion on the gridiron, he decided baseball was No. 1 option. He committed to Alabama for a time, then a coaching change brought him back to square one. A strong showing at a college showcase in Florida drew the attention of Texas — where both Ben and Nick played for multiple seasons — which offered before actually seeing him play.
Kennedy, now finishing his third year in left with the Longhorns, has been part of the team’s postseason highlight reel. His walk-off RBI double gave UT the win over South Florida in game one of its super regional. Then on Tuesday his three-run homer in the second inning flipped a 2-0 deficit and gave Texas the lead for good against Tennessee in an elimination game. He added a single and stolen base later in the contest.
Still, it hasn’t all been easy. Kennedy began Tuesday in a 12-for-74 (.162) slump with 22 strikeouts. The homer came on the seventh straight fastball he saw in the at-bat hitting at the bottom of the order.
“Eric has earned the right to be a starter,” Texas coach David Pierce said. “And he earned the right to fail and struggle. And so now his confidence is back. And we are definitely happy that he’s seeing the ball well and helping this team win.”
Pierce said the 21-year-old’s demeanor is what sets him apart — it’s impossible to tell whether he is 3 for 4 or 0 for 4 on a given day. His defense is rock solid in left and he can lay down a bunt or swipe a bag if the hits aren’t coming.
Meanwhile, Kennedy’s presence at the CWS has brought his family together for at least one joyous, throwback week. Omaha was the gathering place for the Kennedys until two years ago, when Eric’s grandmother, Barbara, passed away. Dave Kennedy and his siblings — scattered around the country along with his sister in Omaha — have a reason to reunite for the first time since then. Julie’s family from nearby Rockport, Missouri, has driven in to see Texas games too.
“It’s really a blessing for us to have a draw to come back,” Dave Kennedy said. “When you don’t have your home base of my mother’s house, it’s hard to get everybody back for an occasion. “It’s been a total family reunion. It is a full-circle, awesome thing for our family.”
Dave retired a few years ago — “He’s living that good life,” Eric laughed — but his work with his son remains evident under the TD Ameritrade Park lights and with ESPN cameras looking on. Training to become a more explosive athlete isn’t that different from football to baseball, Dave said, and Eric bought in early on. In Lincoln.
For this little slice of summer, Eric sort of feels like he’s home again. All he’s missing is a Rebels jersey.
“I wouldn’t be half the player I am today without my dad training me and getting me stronger and faster,” Eric Kennedy said. “He’s my hardest critic but I know he’s soaking it all in when I’m having success.”