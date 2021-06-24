Texas' Eric Kennedy credits Lincoln Rebels for starting baseball career

Eric also played football growing up but when one of his brothers suffered a serious concussion on the gridiron, he decided baseball was No. 1 option. He committed to Alabama for a time, then a coaching change brought him back to square one. A strong showing at a college showcase in Florida drew the attention of Texas — where both Ben and Nick played for multiple seasons — which offered before actually seeing him play.

Kennedy, now finishing his third year in left with the Longhorns, has been part of the team’s postseason highlight reel. His walk-off RBI double gave UT the win over South Florida in game one of its super regional. Then on Tuesday his three-run homer in the second inning flipped a 2-0 deficit and gave Texas the lead for good against Tennessee in an elimination game. He added a single and stolen base later in the contest.

Still, it hasn’t all been easy. Kennedy began Tuesday in a 12-for-74 (.162) slump with 22 strikeouts. The homer came on the seventh straight fastball he saw in the at-bat hitting at the bottom of the order.

“Eric has earned the right to be a starter,” Texas coach David Pierce said. “And he earned the right to fail and struggle. And so now his confidence is back. And we are definitely happy that he’s seeing the ball well and helping this team win.”