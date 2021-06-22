Texas fights to win over Tennessee in CWS elimination game

Texas defeated Tennessee 8-4 on Tuesday to stave off elimination at the College World Series.

The loss ended the season for the 50-18 Volunteers, who were making their first CWS appearance since 2005.

Tennessee led 2-0, but a three-run homer by Eric Kennedy in the second inning put the Longhorns on top. That advantage grew to 4-2 before the Vols tied it with a pair of runs in the fourth.

Texas went ahead to stay by plating three in the bottom of the fourth. Silas Ardoin had a two-run single, and Cam Williams followed two batters later with an RBI single.

The Longhorns added another run in the sixth on a wild pitch.

Freshman Tanner Witt, who entered the game in the fourth inning, picked up the victory.

He pitched 5-2/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing just three hits.

Texas (48-16) moves on to play another elimination game Thursday at 6 p.m. at TD Ameritrade Park.

» Get the full story later today on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.