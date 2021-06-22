Texas fights to win over Tennessee in CWS elimination game

Eric Kennedy celebrates as he rounds the bases following a three-run homer in the second inning.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Check out the elite speed at the 2021 College World Series.
Texas defeated Tennessee 8-4 on Tuesday to stave off elimination at the College World Series.
The loss ended the season for the 50-18 Volunteers, who were making their first CWS appearance since 2005.
Tennessee led 2-0, but a three-run homer by Eric Kennedy in the second inning put the Longhorns on top. That advantage grew to 4-2 before the Vols tied it with a pair of runs in the fourth.
Texas went ahead to stay by plating three in the bottom of the fourth. Silas Ardoin had a two-run single, and Cam Williams followed two batters later with an RBI single.
The Longhorns added another run in the sixth on a wild pitch.
Freshman Tanner Witt, who entered the game in the fourth inning, picked up the victory.
He pitched 5-2/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing just three hits.
Texas (48-16) moves on to play another elimination game Thursday at 6 p.m. at TD Ameritrade Park.
Photos: College World Series Tuesday June 22
Texas' Tanner Witt (11) gives the hook 'em horns to the crowd following the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday. Texas won the game 8-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Mike Antico (5) watches the play in the outfield after crashing into Tennessee's Liam Spence (4) at second in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Mike Antico (5) runs to third after crashing into Tennessee's Liam Spence (4) at second in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Peyton Manning, center, watches his alma mater, Tennessee, compete in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Drew Gilbert (1) slides safely back to first, past Texas' Zach Zubia (52), after being caught trying to steal second in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Tennessee dugout watches their team warm up before the start of the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Eric Kennedy (30) rounds the bases on a homer in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas fans watch the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Drew Gilbert (1) crosses home plate and celebrates with teammate Pete Derkay (10) in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee fans Jeff Vincent, facing, of Knoxville, Tenn., and Norbert Searfoss, of Greenback, Tenn., high five after a play in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Tristan Stevens (35) pitches in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Max Ferguson (2) bats in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Eric Kennedy (30) makes a catch for an out in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Blade Tidwell (29) pitches in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Cam Williams (55) bats in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans reach out for a foul ball in the stands during the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee fans celebrate a play in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Mitchell Daly (19) bunts the ball in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Mike Antico (5) slides safely back to first, past Tennessee's Luc Lipcius (40), after being caught trying to steal second in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday. Texas won the game 8-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Tennessee dugout watches the final inning of the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday. Texas won the game 8-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Tanner Witt (11) pitches in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday. Texas won the game 8-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Jake Griffey, of Carter Lake, Iowa, cheers on Texas during the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday. Texas won the game 8-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Redmond Walsh (46) pitches in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday. Texas won the game 8-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Eric Kennedy (30) races to third in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday. Texas won the game 8-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Eric Kennedy (30) slides into third in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday. Texas won the game 8-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Tanner Witt (11) pitches in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday. Texas won the game 8-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Pete Derkay (10) walks to the dugout in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday. Texas won the game 8-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Raul Melendez, of El Paso, Tex., carries. Longhorns flag through the crowd during the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday. Texas won the game 8-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Mike Antico (5) makes a play in the outfield in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday. Texas won the game 8-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Camden Sewell (16) pitches in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday. Texas won the game 8-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Tanner Witt (11) and Silas Ardoin (4) high five following the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday. Texas won the game 8-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
