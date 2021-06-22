 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas fights to win over Tennessee in CWS elimination game
0 comments
topical alert top story
BASEBALL

Texas fights to win over Tennessee in CWS elimination game

Texas home run

Eric Kennedy celebrates as he rounds the bases following a three-run homer in the second inning.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Check out the elite speed at the 2021 College World Series.

Texas defeated Tennessee 8-4 on Tuesday to stave off elimination at the College World Series.

The loss ended the season for the 50-18 Volunteers, who were making their first CWS appearance since 2005.

Tennessee led 2-0, but a three-run homer by Eric Kennedy in the second inning put the Longhorns on top. That advantage grew to 4-2 before the Vols tied it with a pair of runs in the fourth.

Texas went ahead to stay by plating three in the bottom of the fourth. Silas Ardoin had a two-run single, and Cam Williams followed two batters later with an RBI single.

The Longhorns added another run in the sixth on a wild pitch.

Freshman Tanner Witt, who entered the game in the fourth inning, picked up the victory.

He pitched 5-2/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing just three hits.

Texas (48-16) moves on to play another elimination game Thursday at 6 p.m. at TD Ameritrade Park.

» Get the full story later today on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Was trading Kemba Walker the right move?

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert