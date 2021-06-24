 Skip to main content
Texas-Virginia elimination game at CWS begins after weather delay
Texas-Virginia elimination game at CWS begins after weather delay

The College World Series game between Texas and Virginia started Thursday at 9:45 p.m.

It was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and an announcement was made at almost 9 that the game would still be played at TD Ameritrade Park.

The rain delay of 3 hours and 45 minutes is one of the longest ever at the CWS.

The latest start time for a game at the stadium is 10 p.m., when Minnesota faced Illinois in the Big 10 tournament in May of 2018.

The latest time for a pitch at the stadium before Thursday was 12:49 a.m. — Minnesota vs. Iowa in the Big 10 tourney in May of 2019.

