'Thank God he's on our team': Mississippi State's Landon Sims is one of nation's best closers

Sims, who is from the Atlanta area and played on a youth travel team with Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker, has become one of the nation’s most reliable and durable closers this season. In addition to his 12 saves, he’s 5-0 with a 1.52 ERA. In 53 1/3 innings, he has struck out 96 while walking 14.

During his first NCAA tournament, Sims — an ABCA second-team All-American — has two wins and four saves.

His CWS debut was a three-inning save against Texas. Will Bednar and Sims combined to set a CWS single-game record with 21 strikeouts in the 2-1 win. Sims threw 52 pitches that game before his four-out save in a 6-5 win over Virginia on Tuesday.

“I felt good. (Lemonis) and (pitching coach Scott Foxhall) are good not pushing me past any limits that I don’t want to push past,” Sims said after beating the Cavaliers. “I wanted to get the last three outs, and I happened to get the last four outs right there.”

The win on June 20 was Sims’ second three-inning save this season — his first was in regionals. But he said there was no question that he was going to be available 48 hours later against Virginia.