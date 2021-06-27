'Thank God he's on our team': Mississippi State's Landon Sims is one of nation's best closers

Closing time is Landon Sims time for Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs put the first-year closer in pressure-packed situations three times during their first week at the College World Series. The results? Two saves then a win in Saturday’s 4-3 thriller over Texas as the Bulldogs advanced to the championship series.
“Landon Sims did Landon Sims things,” Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis said after Saturday’s win.
The sophomore right-hander entered a 3-3 game with one out in the seventh inning. He retired eight of the nine batters he faced. The only Longhorn to reach was Ivan Melendez, who was hit by a 3-2 pitch to lead off the ninth.
A pinch-runner eventually reached third with two outs, but Sims got a flyout to end the threat. Tanner Leggett followed with the winning single in the bottom of the ninth.
“Right when it went off the bat, I think everybody in the dugout knew that it was game right there,” Sims said.
Leggett knew Sims’ value in setting the table for game-winners like that.
“Thank God he’s on our team,” Leggett said during a postgame interview on ESPN.
Sims, who is from the Atlanta area and played on a youth travel team with Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker, has become one of the nation’s most reliable and durable closers this season. In addition to his 12 saves, he’s 5-0 with a 1.52 ERA. In 53 1/3 innings, he has struck out 96 while walking 14.
During his first NCAA tournament, Sims — an ABCA second-team All-American — has two wins and four saves.
His CWS debut was a three-inning save against Texas. Will Bednar and Sims combined to set a CWS single-game record with 21 strikeouts in the 2-1 win. Sims threw 52 pitches that game before his four-out save in a 6-5 win over Virginia on Tuesday.
“I felt good. (Lemonis) and (pitching coach Scott Foxhall) are good not pushing me past any limits that I don’t want to push past,” Sims said after beating the Cavaliers. “I wanted to get the last three outs, and I happened to get the last four outs right there.”
The win on June 20 was Sims’ second three-inning save this season — his first was in regionals. But he said there was no question that he was going to be available 48 hours later against Virginia.
“I knew in the back of my head with my competitiveness that I was going to want to get the last three outs, regardless of how I felt,” Sims said.
Since April, the Bulldogs are 11-2 in one-run games. All four of Sims’ saves in June have been one-run games.
“I have all the confidence in the world that they are going to score when it’s needed,” Sims said Saturday night. “We’ve done that all year, and we weren’t going to stop now. So I felt pretty confident right there in the seventh, eighth, ninth inning. If we had to go into extras, I would have felt confident, too.”
He’ll be ready for more work in the finals as the Bulldogs take on SEC rival Vanderbilt, vying for the first title in program history.
“I think it would mean the world,” Sims said. “I think we have a really good shot to do it right here.”
