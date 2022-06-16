The balance of power vs. pitching in college baseball often comes down to the ball

You can't talk about the evolution of college baseball without talking about the actual baseball.

As the sport shifted from power ball to small ball to something in between, equipment advances — namely the bat and ball — were at the center of it. And that was the NCAA's goal: Find a middle ground that doesn't favor either the pitching or the offense, but still make the game fair and fun to watch.

Let's go back a few years.

Before 2015, and a switch to the new flat-seam baseball, the college game was noticeably lacking power. Especially at the College World Series.

When the CWS moved downtown to then-TD Ameritrade Park in 2011, there were 25 home runs combined in the first four series. That included three apiece in 2013 and 2014.

Then came the flat-seam baseball, designed to help the ball travel farther than the its high-seam counterpart. The World-Herald did its own study that year, finding about a 20-foot difference.

Power numbers started to rise, too. After hitting a then-record 15 homers in the 2015 CWS, 2017 smashed those marks. The teams already hit 22 heading into the championship series.

But it's not just the ball that has evolved. (Que the "ping" of those aluminum bats, stuck forever in most college baseball fan's memories.)

Metal bats were introduced to the college game in 1974, and technology kept leading to bigger numbers on offense. In 1998, Division I batters set all-time highs for average (.306) and home runs per game (2.12). The score of the CWS title game that year: 21-14.

The next season, the NCAA adopted new standards for bats. The equipment evolved for the next decade, and came to a head the same year the CWS moved from homer-happy Rosenblatt Stadium. BBCOR bats, designed to be more wood-like and limit power, were adopted in 2011.

So here we are in 2022. And has the balance between offense/bats vs. pitching/baseballs finally evened out?

This year's regionals say maybe not.

In 105 games, teams combined for 349 homers (3.3 per contest). And that was after averaging 1.02 in the regular season, the highest in the BBCOR era. Still, that's between the highest clip of the "gorilla ball" era (1.06 in 1998) and the low in 2014 of .39.

Give credit to hitters, of course. More players are staying in college longer after the major league draft cut the number of rounds in 2020, when the pandemic also prompted the NCAA to allow athletes an extra year of eligibility after that season was canceled.

Whatever the NCAA decides to do next, the ball — or bat — is in its court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.