The good and bad of the CWS championship series' change to a three-game format

Skip Johnson’s team had so dominated its side of the College World Series this week that his baseball operations man had an idea: Take the players to what remains of Rosenblatt Stadium, the home of Oklahoma's last CWS title.

This, Johnson told them before they got off the bus, is what college baseball is all about.

“I remember it was like an airport, balls leaving that yard,” Johnson said.

Where in 1994 OU dispatched of Georgia Tech 13-5 in less than three hours. A dogpile by 3 p.m. Saturday on CBS.

Oklahoma could dominate Mississippi like that Saturday night — and still only be halfway home to a title. Ditto for the Rebels.

One win won’t be enough. Now, it takes two.

Among the CWS’ many evolutions, few changed the event more than the NCAA’s switch from a single-game title tilt to a three-game series in 2003.

The approach mirrors the weekend series format Oklahoma and Mississippi know well, having navigated Big 12 and SEC schedules. It provides symmetry to the Women’s College World Series. ESPN squeezes more programming out the CWS, and Omaha’s restaurants and bars should get a weekend full of Sooners and Rebels. Schwab Field will, too.

And it will produce a “more definitive champion,” said former LSU coach Paul Mainieri, whose Tigers won a three-game CWS series over Texas in 2009 and lost one to Florida in 2017.

But Mainieri, if he could choose, would go back to the old format of a single game.

“I just hate to see pitchers being overused,” Mainieri said.

Oklahoma, having won three straight, will head into the weekend series with an advantage.

OU’s top three starters — Jake Bennett, Cade Horton and David Sandlin — have each pitched once in Omaha, and will be able to appear, if needed, on regular rest. Johnson confirmed to reporters that Bennett — who beat Texas A&M in the CWS opener — and Horton, who shut down Notre Dame for OU’s second win — will be the team’s Saturday and Sunday starters.

Mississippi’s Mike Bianco has the tougher task.

His team played an extra game and, in doing so, had to burn one of the team’s aces Dylan DeLucia on a Thursday elimination win over Arkansas. DeLucia had one of the great outings in Ole Miss history — a four-hit shutout — but he likely won’t be available until Monday, if then.

That left Bianco in squelch mode Friday about whether his other ace, freshman Hunter Elliott, would get the ball in Game 1. Elliott beat Arkansas on Monday night.

“Obviously, I want the ball tomorrow or whatever day I can get it,” Elliott said. “We'll just have to see.”

Because of the three-game series, much of the weekend becomes a manager’s challenge with pitching. Inning by inning, game by game.

Long at-bats may end in an out, but have greater purpose because of how they drive up pitch counts. Middle relievers who haven’t previously appeared in the CWS get thrust on a big stage. OU’s Carson Atwood, Carter Campbell and Chazz Martinez, for example, have a combined 76 appearances — but none since super regionals.

In a single game, none of three may appear. In potentially three games over three days? Much more likely.

“We've got to go through a process of trying to make the bullpen gamelike,” Johnson said of his middle relievers, “but it's hard trying to use it as purpose.”

There’s a slight — though not huge — advantage to winning the first game.

Eleven of the 18 championship series winners have won the opener, and eight teams swept the title series. But six of the past seven championship series have gone the full three games. And of the 10 title series that have been three games, the eventual national champ lost the opener seven times.

Mississippi State lost 8-2 to Vanderbilt in the championship opener last year before roaring back with 13-2 and 9-0 wins. In 2018, Arkansas won the first game of its series with Oregon State and came within a misplayed foul ball of the national title in Game 2. The Beavers rallied for their third national title since 2006.

Without the series format, Arkansas wraps up the title on the first night and Dave Van Horn is no longer chasing his first national crown.

Imagine Warren Morris’ walk-off home run in 1996 clinching LSU’s first of two needed wins. Imagine if Miami had to win one more game in 1999 over rival Florida State after Kevin Brown’s bases-clearing double thrilled Rosenblatt fans. Imagine, too, the 1987 Stanford team having to shut down Oklahoma State’s Robin Ventura and Pete Incaviglia once more after a 9-5 national title win — with Cardinal pitchers on their seventh game of the CWS.

It’s an alternate reality on either side of the big switch to three games.

“Honestly, I liked it when it was one game winner-take-all,” Mainieri said. "And on the other hand, I understand the rationale for having it two out of three.”

