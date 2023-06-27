LSU’s victorious march through this year’s College World Series had many believing this was one CWS for the ages.
The same can be said of the LSU fans’ performance in the Jell-O Shot Challenge at Rocco’s.
When the totals were in Monday night following LSU’s 18-4 victory over Florida, Tigers’ fans had purchased 68,888 shots. That came after 11 days of fast and furious buying that became a social media sensation.
The final overall total was 95,030, which is great news for the less advantaged. Rocco’s owner Kevin Culjat said before the challenge started that $1 of each shot sold would go to each schools’ respective food bank and 50 cents from every one would be donated to the Food Bank for the Heartland.
As expected, Rocco's was packed with LSU fans after the Tigers' national championship win. There was a $10 cover charge at the door, but that wasn't stopping anyone.
Those thirsty fans helped run the establishment out of Jell-O shots. The challenge was scheduled to end at midnight but a reporter who sought to purchase one Monday night was told he was too late.
"It's been crazy this whole Series," one frazzled employee said. "I don't think I want to see another Jell-O shot for awhile."
Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves, a Louisiana native, bought 6,000 Jell-O shots earlier in the series. Gordon McKernan, an attorney from Baton Rouge, purchased 8,888 ahead of Monday night's final.
That amount was significant because the No. 8 is considered a lucky number in LSU baseball. That jersey, worn this season by senior outfielder Gavin Dugas, is given to the upperclassman who exemplifies the spirit of Tigers baseball through his leadership to the program.
Culjat revealed the final tally to a raucous, standing-room only crowd about 10:40 p.m. Monday. The purple-and-gold clad revelers then broke into chants of “L-S-U!” that were echoed by Culjat.
He then taped a paper with the final tally written on it over the plaque displaying the previous record of 18,777 set last year by Ole Miss. After more cheering, the owner led another “L-S-U!” chant to the joy of the crowd.
That record for Tigers fans began in a humble way with 282 shots sold on June 15, the day before the CWS began. Three days later, that number had grown to almost 12,000.
On June 19, the record fell thanks to Graves’ giant purchase. LSU fans were credited with almost 11,000 shots on that day alone to break the record with a week to go.
Culjat said at the time he thought LSU’s final total might reach 40,000 by the end of the CWS, but with a nice boost from McKernan that number went almost 30,000 higher.
After LSU’s victory Monday night, ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt tweeted:
“Omaha, I don’t think the people in purple are just looking for Jell-O shots tonight. Batten down the hatches and buckle up. Whatever you’ve got behind the bar, it’ll all be gone soon enough.”
The Jell-O Shot Challenge Twitter account said this Monday:
“Heroes get remembered but legends never die. This year will be talked about for the ages. Thanks to the LSU baseball faithful and all the fans that made it fun.”
Photos: Our favorite 40 moments from the 2023 College World Series
LSU celebrates following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday, June 26, 2023. LSU won the title 18-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts players are silhouetted as WC-135 from the 55th Wing and the 343rd Reconnaissance Squadron from Offutt Airfare Base performs a flyover during game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday, June 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts players celebrate after defeating TCU, 6-5, inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday, June 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A spectator holds up the solo home run ball from Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) during the ninth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday, June 16, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The jersey of Stanford's Jake Sapien hangs in their dugout before their game against Wake Forest College World Series on Saturday, June 17, 2023. A pitch hit Sapien and broke his nose during the regionals and he bled on his jersey. He could not be with the team for the College World Series, so the team hung his jersey in the dugout.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee Assistant Coach Frank Anderson left, watches Drew Beam warm up before playing LSU in game four of the College World Series on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From top to bottom: Tennessee right fielder Christian Scott, second baseman Christian Moore, watch Andrew Lindsey throw a pitch against LSU in game four of the College World Series on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Carter Graham (31) steals second base as Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) fields the high ball during the third inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford head coach David Esquer waits for an elevator to the team’s locker room after purchasing food from the Charles Schwab Field concession stands during a weather delay inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series in Omaha on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU players "Frog Up" to celebrate winning game five of the Men's College World Series against Virginia in Omaha on Sunday, June 18, 2023. TCU won 4-2.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU players leave the field following game eight of the College World Series in Omaha on Monday, June 19, 2023. Wake Forest won the game 3-2.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Matt Hogan (10) leaps up into the outfield fence as the two-run home run ball hit by Oral Roberts' Dylan Wipperman (2) flies into the outfield stands during the second inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday, June 18, 2023.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Matt Hogan (10) catches a fly ball hit by Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) during the seventh inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday, June 18, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Zane Denton (44) scores past Stanford's Malcolm Moore (10) during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday, June 19, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts's Justin Quinn collides with the wall after catching a ball hit by TCU's Austin Davis to end the top half of the fourth inning during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Josh Pearson (11) swings and misses as the ball bounces on the dirt into Wake Forest's Bennett Lee (27)'s glove during the fifth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday, June 19, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) stands on first base as his tattoo of a tiger is seen during the fifth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday, June 19, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) slides into home plate to score on a single by Bennett Lee (27) during the eighth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday, June 19, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Maui Ahuna, left, talks to the first base coach in the third inning against LSU during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Jared Dickey plays a ball hit by LSU's Cade Beloso off a bounce in the ninth inning during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Linda Saarloos, right, mother of TCU baseball head coach Kirk Saarloos, and Jean Abeldt, mother of TCU pitcher Ben Abeldt, take purple Jell-O shots ahead of the Florida vs. TCU CWS men's College World Series, game eleven in Omaha on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Josh Rivera (24), right, is welcomed at home plate by Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) after hitting a two-run home run during the first game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Langford scored on Rivera's home run.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Tre Richardson (0) celebrates as he scores a run on a double by Anthony Silva (5) next to Florida catcher Jac Caglianone (14) and home plate umpire Jeff Head during the eighth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Gavin Guidry (1) throws a ball against the wall of the bullpen before the Wake Forest vs. LSU CWS men's College World Series, game twelve in Omaha on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
People walk the concourse during the Wake Forest vs. LSU CWS men's College World Series, game twelve in Omaha on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun sets behind the park during game twelve of the Men's College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) celebrates his walk-off homer in the Wake Forest vs. LSU CWS men's College World Series, game thirteen in Omaha on Thursday. LSU won in a walk-off home in the 11th inning.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Camden Minacci (14) and Bennett Lee (27) hug following the Wake Forest vs. LSU CWS men's College World Series, game thirteen in Omaha on Thursday, June 22, 2023. LSU won in a walk-off home in the 11th inning.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Justin Johnson (6) reacts as home plate umpire Travis Reininger signals the out after Johnson was tagged out at home plate by LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Maple, a dog belonging to the Creighton grounds crew, rests on a pile of ice on the infield of Charles Schwab Field before the finals of the College World Series on Friday, June 23, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) poses for a portrait in the dugout before the finals of the College World Series on Friday, June 23, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Brandon Neely (22), from left, Tyler Shelnut (6) and BT Riopelle (15) give autographs to young fans following the Florida vs. LSU, game two of the College World Series championship series, at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2), LSU's Hayden Travinski (25) and home plate umpire Jeff Head watch the ball after Evans connected for a grand slam during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) is tagged out attempting to steal second base by LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) during the fourth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Brayden Jobert (6) walks away from the Florida bullpen after a two-run home run by Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) during the eighth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) becomes injured while scoring past Florida's BT Riopelle (15) during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday, June 26, 2023.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the Men's College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday, June 26, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the Men's College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday, June 26, 2023.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) gestures on third base after hitting a triple next to Florida's Colby Halter (5) during the eighth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday, June 26, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke (24) steals second base under LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) during game thirteen of the College World Series in Omaha on Thursday, June 22, 2023. LSU won in a walk-off home in the 11th inning.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
