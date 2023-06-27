LSU’s victorious march through this year’s College World Series had many believing this was one CWS for the ages.

The same can be said of the LSU fans’ performance in the Jell-O Shot Challenge at Rocco’s.

When the totals were in Monday night following LSU’s 18-4 victory over Florida, Tigers’ fans had purchased 68,888 shots. That came after 11 days of fast and furious buying that became a social media sensation.

The final overall total was 95,030, which is great news for the less advantaged. Rocco’s owner Kevin Culjat said before the challenge started that $1 of each shot sold would go to each schools’ respective food bank and 50 cents from every one would be donated to the Food Bank for the Heartland.

As expected, Rocco's was packed with LSU fans after the Tigers' national championship win. There was a $10 cover charge at the door, but that wasn't stopping anyone.

Those thirsty fans helped run the establishment out of Jell-O shots. The challenge was scheduled to end at midnight but a reporter who sought to purchase one Monday night was told he was too late.

"It's been crazy this whole Series," one frazzled employee said. "I don't think I want to see another Jell-O shot for awhile."

Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves, a Louisiana native, bought 6,000 Jell-O shots earlier in the series. Gordon McKernan, an attorney from Baton Rouge, purchased 8,888 ahead of Monday night's final.

That amount was significant because the No. 8 is considered a lucky number in LSU baseball. That jersey, worn this season by senior outfielder Gavin Dugas, is given to the upperclassman who exemplifies the spirit of Tigers baseball through his leadership to the program.

Heroes get remembered but legends never die. This year will be talked about for ages. Thanks to the @LSUbaseball faithful and all the fans that made it fun. Thanks to @getjevo for making an absolutely absurd amount of delicious shots. Thank y'all for following along. pic.twitter.com/SmhKubGp7l — CWS Jello Shot Challenge (@CWSShotBoard) June 27, 2023

Culjat revealed the final tally to a raucous, standing-room only crowd about 10:40 p.m. Monday. The purple-and-gold clad revelers then broke into chants of “L-S-U!” that were echoed by Culjat.

He then taped a paper with the final tally written on it over the plaque displaying the previous record of 18,777 set last year by Ole Miss. After more cheering, the owner led another “L-S-U!” chant to the joy of the crowd.

That record for Tigers fans began in a humble way with 282 shots sold on June 15, the day before the CWS began. Three days later, that number had grown to almost 12,000.

On June 19, the record fell thanks to Graves’ giant purchase. LSU fans were credited with almost 11,000 shots on that day alone to break the record with a week to go.

Culjat said at the time he thought LSU’s final total might reach 40,000 by the end of the CWS, but with a nice boost from McKernan that number went almost 30,000 higher.

After LSU’s victory Monday night, ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt tweeted:

“Omaha, I don’t think the people in purple are just looking for Jell-O shots tonight. Batten down the hatches and buckle up. Whatever you’ve got behind the bar, it’ll all be gone soon enough.”

The Jell-O Shot Challenge Twitter account said this Monday: