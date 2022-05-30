The road to Omaha is set with reveal of NCAA baseball tournament bracket

The road to Omaha is officially open.

The field of 64 is set for the NCAA baseball tournament, with storylines dotting the 16 regional pairings that were announced Monday. Competition begins Friday in the double-elimination format and runs through Monday if necessary. Sixteen winners advance out of the four-team pods to super regionals. Winners of those best-of-three series move on to the College World Series in Omaha beginning June 17.

Nine SEC teams are in the tourney, including national seeds in No. 1 Tennessee, No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 13 Florida and No. 14 Auburn. The other national seeds are No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 Oregon State, No. 4 Virginia Tech, No. 6 Miami, No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 8 East Carolina, No. 9 Texas, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 11 Southern Miss, No. 12 Louisville, No. 15 Maryland and No. 16 Georgia Southern.

The Big Ten collected just two bids for the first time since 2014. Regular-season champion Maryland – long considered a candidate for a top-eight seed – instead settled further down the line after what has been the best regular season in school history. League tourney champ Michigan earned the automatic bid in Omaha on Sunday.

Rutgers – on the cusp of a top-40 RPI and one of the most balanced and veteran teams in the country – was one of the last four teams not included in the field along with fellow snubs NC State, Old Dominion and Wofford.

The last four teams in are Florida State, Grand Canyon, Liberty and Ole Miss.

Among the top storylines is first-year Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle in the same regional as his former TCU club. Other compelling potential regional meetings include traditional powers Oregon State against Vanderbilt, Oklahoma State against Arkansas and Miami against Arizona.

Former Nebraska player and assistant coach Andy Sawyers and his Southeast Missouri State team plays at Louisville, in a regional that also includes Michigan and Oregon. In Maryland, the Terps will open against Long Island and are in the same group as UConn and Wake Forest.

