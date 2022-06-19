There's no denying Sonny DiChiara's impact on Auburn's lineup

The first time Butch Thompson met Sonny DiChiara, the coach knew he wanted him at Auburn.

“He's had us from hello,” Thompson said. “And I'm so thankful that a player like him, with that much charisma and that much game, gets an opportunity to play in a setting like this.”

At 6-foot-1 and 263 pounds, DiChiara jumps out to fans in Omaha. But the first baseman has gotten the chance to show the college baseball world what he can do all season.

The slugger has clubbed 22 home runs this year and 63 in his career, second most among active Division I players. And he’s done it all with that the charisma that impressed Thompson from the get-go.

“I think if we get to hang around and if we play good enough baseball, (everyone) is going to love him and respect him,” Thompson said. “I thought it was instant with our people. It was instant with our clubhouse, as you can hear these people talk about. He'll do the same thing. It's genuine, it's not manufactured. It's real and he's good.”

His personality matches his big game. The SEC co-player of the year entered the College World Series with a .806 slugging percentage, .392 batting average and an NCAA-leading .559 on-base percentage.

DiChiara also has 68 walks — opposing teams have avoided pitching to him when possible. Thompson said his numbers could’ve been “astronomical” had more at-bats been mixed in.

But his coach has also been impressed by the eye and patience DiChiara has at the plate.

“He does have great evaluation skills,” Thompson said. “He does two things at an extremely high level. And once you can get past his body type — because that's the elephant in the room with him — his evaluation of being able to take balls and swing at strikes is elite, and his bat quickness is that of a Dylan Crews (LSU sophomore outfielder).

“And Crews looks like he's ready to be in a big league game tomorrow. Sonny possesses a couple of those skills. They're exactly the same, with bat quickness, shortness to the ball, exit velocities and his evaluation of the strike zone. And I think this year he's playing with a smaller strike zone than what he did the last two years by being in our conference.”

He’s a big part of why Auburn (42-21), picked last in the SEC West in the preseason coaches poll, has made it to Omaha.

“If you look at it from an analytical standpoint, he may have more of an impact on our team than any other player in college baseball,” Thompson said.

However, it’s been a long ride to get to this point.

DiChiara dealt with three major surgeries, including Tommy John, which ended his junior season in high school. After a strong senior year, he spent three years at Samford.

DiChiara was a freshman All-American and the Southern Conference freshman of the year in 2019 after hitting 21 homers. He then led the conference in home runs last season to earn second-team all-conference honors.

When Casey Dunn left Samford for the job at UAB last June, DiChiara entered the transfer portal. He eventually landed him at Auburn and the rest is history.

“When I showed up Day 1 and saw these guys and met everybody, and just how hard they worked, it infected me,” DiChiara said. “And I just really put my nose down and wanted to win so bad with these guys. Spring comes around and we're hungry. We still are.”

Getting to Omaha alone is a dream come true for every college baseball player, though the Tigers lost their opener to Mississippi 5-1 Saturday night. But for DiChiara and company are hoping to extend their stay.

“It's everything everybody dreams of playing baseball,” he said. “All of us, we're so excited. We worked so hard to get here. It's like Coach Thompson said, our motto this week is we're not done.”

Auburn will play Stanford at 1 p.m. Monday in an elimination game.

