These teams are coming to Omaha for the 2021 College World Series

The 2021 College World Series field is starting to come together. Here's a look at the teams who have punched their tickets to Omaha so far:
» Vanderbilt Commodores | Fifth CWS appearance | Two national championships
Super Regional schedules
North Carolina State (33-17) at No. 1 Arkansas (49-11)
Game 1: Arkansas 21, NC State 2
Game 2: Saturday, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 3*: Sunday, 5 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)
No. 13 East Carolina (44-15) at No. 4 Vanderbilt (43-15)
Game 1: Vanderbilt 2, East Carolina 0
Game 2: Vanderbilt 4, East Carolina 1
No. 9 Stanford (36-15) at No. 8 Texas Tech (45-15)
Game 1: Stanford 15, Texas Tech 3
Game 2: Saturday, 2 p.m. (ESPNU)
Game 3*: Sunday, 2 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)
No. 12 Ole Miss (44-20) at No. 5 Arizona (43-15)
Game 1: Arizona 9, Mississippi 3
Game 2: Saturday, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 3*: Sunday, 8 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)
South Florida (31-28) at No. 2 Texas (45-15)
Game 1: Saturday, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)
Game 2: Sunday, 8 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)
Game 3*: Monday, 3 p.m. or 6 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)
Dallas Baptist (40-16) vs. Virginia (33-24)
Played in Columbia, South Carolina
Game 1: Saturday, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)
Game 2: Sunday, 11 a.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)
Game 3*: Monday, noon (ESPNU)
LSU (38-23) at No. 3 Tennessee (48-16)
Game 1: Saturday, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 2: Sunday, 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)
Game 3*: Monday, 3 p.m. or 6 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)
No. 10 Notre Dame (33-11) at No. 7 Mississippi State (43-15)
Game 1: Saturday, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Sunday, 5 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)
Game 3*: Monday, 6 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)