Though hot dogs evolved, the College World Series staples are still a home run

Beer was a staple in the concessions at Rosenblatt Stadium when the College World Series first arrived in Omaha. Just like hot dogs, hamburgers, nachos and other typical baseball snack food.

The classics.

And those same foods still exist at Schwab Field. With a twist.

There are hot dogs, and hamburgers, and nachos. Even Beer returned after a CWS hiatus from 1964 through 2015.

But the selections have expanded, and those staples evolved.

In 1992, hot dogs, 12-ounce sodas, 32-ounce popcorn, peanuts, pretzels, etc., all cost $1.50 or less. Those were some of the options for general seating.

If you sat in premium seats, you could indulge on a $12.50 New York strip, a $6.95 steak sandwich and maybe complement it with some onion rings for $3.25.

The home run burger — a CWS classic with bacon, sweet pickles, barbecue sauce and crispy onions — also existed, but only for premium seating. In 1992, it cost $5.25. Today, that's nearly double (though it's available to everyone).

In 1996, the menu expanded: 55 items were available in Rosenblatt.

Prices ranged from $1 sunflower seeds to a $13.50 sirloin steak. There was mineral water, cappuccinos, chicken wings and Mexican pastries, too.

Hamburger and hot dogs combos with a side and drink cost $5.50. (Now, a combination of those three likely costs upward of $15.)

By 1997, crab rangoon, gyro sandwiches, tamales and gumbo were also options in the concourse. An 85-ounce tub of popcorn and a 44-ounce soda cost a combined $6.

As time passed and the event moved downtown, Schwab Field concessions offered enhanced and upscale versions of the classics. And there's not-so-traditional items, too.

In 2013, the $12 Midwestern Monster burger featured two 6-ounce patties separated by pulled pork, topped with sriracha mayo, ancho-boursin cheese spread and fried onions.

A foot-and-a-half long calzone with mozzarella, pepperoni and sausage was offered in 2017, along with a Mediterranean chicken wrap and berry kabobs.

In 2019, besides regular hot dogs, there was a BLT version and one topped with cabbage relish and whole grain mustard dubbed the "Wonderboy." As for a side, fans could try lobster truffle fries.

Other elevated forms of the classics include the NachOmaha — grilled Omaha steak, serrano peppers, sour cream, green onions and a variety of salsas. That sold for $18.

Last year, in addition to the home run burger making a return, the Grounds Crew Totcho — tater tots topped with brisket, jalapeno peppers, cheese, barbecue sauce and sour cream — also made its way back to the CWS.

Those weren't the only items back on the menu. After 52 years, beer and wine returned to general concession stands in 2016. (The products returned to premium seating in 2013.)

Those first two years included Coors Light or Miller Lite on tap for $7 with a few bottled beers for $6.

In 2018, the drink menu expanded to include local breweries such as Pint Nine. Two taps in the suite level were dedicated to local beer while general concessions sold a variety of canned and draught beers.

Craving a black cherry hard seltzer? It will be there this year.

Yes, that's plenty of changes. But there is a constant. Hot dogs are still the top selling item (60,000 sold last year). That and bottled water.

Some things don't change.

