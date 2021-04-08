Three reasons why this will be Creighton baseball's most challenging season in the Big East

The Big East baseball season begins Friday and it's shaping up to be Creighton's most challenging league schedule since it joined the conference.

At least that's CU coach Ed Servais' expectation going in.

Only four spots are available for the Big East tournament. The league is set to conduct a 28-game conference season, with each weekend featuring a four-game series.

"This will be, by far, the most competitive seven weeks we've had to figure out who those four teams are," Servais said. "And that's good. We needed to upgrade the conference and I believe that we have."

Here's why the Big East is better:

» Xavier and St. John's have each secured three NCAA regional berths since 2014. Add in an experienced Seton Hall team (the Pirates have been top 4 finishers in the conference standings for six straight years), and you've got three formidable programs that are used to competing for league titles.

» But now UConn's here. The Huskies, who rejoined the Big East last summer, have made three of the past four NCAA tournaments. They picked up wins over Virginia and Coastal Carolina during nonconference action. They're the preseason favorites.