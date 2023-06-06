Concordia, which never had a player selected to the NAIA baseball All-America first or second team, had two players chosen Tuesday for the 2023 team.

Joey Grabanski and Jaidan Quinn each were on the second team. Grabanski hit .382 with 27 home runs and 85 RBIs, while Quinn also hit 27 homers with 72 RBIs and a .351 batting average.

Bellevue had two players on honorable mention. Outfielder Kanta Kobayashi batted .392 with 78 runs scored as he was the North Star league player of the year, while pitcher Dustin Schorie went 9-0 with a 2.38 ERA.

Doane's Aaron Forrest, the GPAC pitcher of the year, also was honorable mention. Forrest went 10-3, setting Doane's single-season wins record.