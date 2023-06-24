On an evening stuffed with baseball’s three true outcomes and one historic performance, a single truth sent a swath of purple-and-gold supporters partying into the Omaha night.
LSU is on the brink of returning to the top of the college baseball mountain.
A College World Series that has one-upped itself for a week did it again to open the title round Saturday night. Tigers starter Ty Floyd struck out 17 — a championship-game record that also tied for second most ever by a pitcher in a CWS contest — and Cade Beloso sent a flat fastball into a frenzied right-field crowd for the winner as LSU outlasted Florida 4-3 in 11 electrifying innings.
The all-SEC final continues at 2 p.m. Sunday, when the Tigers (53-16) take aim at their first championship since 2009 and seventh overall.
A sellout crowd of 25,258 that included former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was treated to a classic to begin the best-of-three series. Floyd — a junior right-hander whose previous career best for strikeouts was 10 against Wake Forest five days earlier — brought the heat on a 90-degree night. All but two of his punchouts came on a deceptive “rising” fastball that touched 98 mph.
“I just know that my stuff is going to play,” Floyd said. “Just having confidence in myself and knowing what I do well.”
Florida hitters chased contact all night with little success. Members of the top-10 scoring lineup shook their heads afterward describing coming up empty time and again against Floyd across eight innings and 122 pitches.
“He’s a great pitcher that went out there and threw it really well tonight,” Florida’s BT Riopell said. “What else could you ask of a guy in the College World Series giving you a bunch of really good innings?”
Added Gators outfielder Wyatt Langford: “Tonight was just his night.”
Timely offense was scarce in a 3-hour, 25-minute contest that featured a combined 36 strikeouts, 10 walks and four home runs. LSU finished 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position; Florida was 0 for 8 in the same situations.
Still, a Bayou beatdown appeared imminent early and often. Beloso lined a two-out opposite-field RBI single to left in the first inning against beleaguered Florida starter Brandon Sproat, who needed 30 pitches to get through the frame amid command issues. The Tigers loaded the bases in a 25-pitch second but didn’t score. A leadoff homer in the third — Gavin Dugas crushed a 2-1 offering into the left-field bullpen — extended the lead to 2-0 as a partisan Schwab Field crowd roared.
But clutch hits were as elusive as a cool breeze. LSU left two in scoring position to end the third. It stranded the bases loaded in the fourth and a man at second in the fifth. Then two more in the sixth.
Despite chasing Sproat early — the Florida right-hander’s 111 pitches were a season high in four-plus innings that tied for his second shortest — LSU held just a skinny one-run lead.
Florida, meanwhile, made its moments count against the electric Floyd. A Cade Kurland walk, Langford double to right-center and RBI groundout from Jac Caglianone put the Gators on the board in the third. It produced the equalizer in the fifth set up by a leadoff Ty Evans double to left and rare sacrifice bunt — the team’s 14th in its 69th game. With the LSU infield in, Kurland sent a flubbed roller to second base to make it 2-all.
Floyd in the sixth began a run of fanning six of seven Gators. The exception was with two outs in the sixth when Riopelle hammered a 1-0 center-cut fastball into the crowd in right-center for a 3-2 lead.
LSU countered in the eighth when Tommy White ripped an 0-2 pitch 400 feet that nearly reached the left-field concourse.
Floyd’s record-setting strikeouts in the bottom of the frame again brought the crowd to its feet. Kurland flailed at a 93-mph heater. Then Caglianone, a Golden Spikes Award finalist, swung through a high sizzler at 96 as Floyd tied for the second-most strikeouts ever in a CWS game — and most since Arizona State’s Ed Bane in 1972.
“Really hard to put into words what that performance meant for the outcome of the game and for our team,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said.
The drama continued after the starters departed. A suffocating 10th began when LSU threatened with a pair of one-out walks before two fly-ball outs. Florida then also put two on with one out — Tigers left fielder Josh Pearson made a jumping catch of a Langford screamer at 113 mph off the bat before Caglianone popped out.
Beloso’s difference-making blast in the 11th traveled 393 feet to right on an 0-1 pitch off UF star closer Brandon Neely. LSU’s Riley Cooper then worked a 1-2-3 bottom half — his third scoreless frame — to touch off the celebration.
After winning three straight one-run games, Florida fell on the other side of the razor’s edge. LSU won in 11 innings for a second straight game after eliminating No. 1 seed Wake Forest on Thursday.
Photos: College World Championship Series, June 24
A group of T-6 Texan from the 33rd Flying Training Squadron and the 71st Flying Training Wing from Vance Air Force Base performs a flyover before game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Sarah Duerwachter throws a pingpong ball while tailgating with Cole Erie before the first game of the College World Series championships series
A Florida fan tailgates before the Gators play LSU in the first game of the College World Series championships series
The Charles Schwab Field grounds crew sprays down the infield dirt with water before the first game of the College World Series championships series
A group of T-6 Texan from the 33rd Flying Training Squadron and the 71st Flying Training Wing from Vance Air Force Base performs a flyover before game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
A group of T-6 Texan from the 33rd Flying Training Squadron and the 71st Flying Training Wing from Vance Air Force Base performs a flyover before game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) kneels in center field before the start of game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Florida's Tyler Shelnut (6) takes the field before the start of game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Florida's Brandon Sproat (8) knees behind the pitchers mound and writes in the dirt before the start of game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Florida's Brandon Sproat (8) pitches during the first inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
`LSU's Dylan Crews (3) slides into home plate to score a run past Florida's BT Riopelle (15) during the first inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU fans celebrate after LSU's Dylan Crews (3) scored during the first inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
/l in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Florida's Brandon Sproat (8) pitches during the second inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Florida's Brandon Sproat (8) pitches during the first inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Florida's Cade Kurland (4) throws out LSU's Josh Pearson (11) at first base during the first inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Florida's Tyler Shelnut (6) watches LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) home run ball fly into the left field bullpen during the third inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
The LSU dugout celebrates after a home run by LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) during the third inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) celebrates after a home run during the third inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) celebrates after a home run during the third inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) gestures after hitting a single during the third inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Ty Floyd (9) pitches during the third inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Brayden Jobert (6) picks up the ball after missing the catch hit by Florida's Cade Kurland (4) during the third inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) celebrates a strikeout during the fourth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Florida's Ty Evans (2) catches a fly ball hit by LSU's Dylan Crews (3) during the fourth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Ty Floyd (9) pitches during the fifth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Light illuminates the grand stands during the fifth inning
A LSU fan cheers during the fifth inning
Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) celebrates after hitting a double during the third inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Florida's Luke Heyman (28) swings on a strike caught by LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) during the fourth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Florida's Brandon Sproat (8) walks to the dugout after being relieved during the fifth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Florida's Cade Fisher (3) comes in to relieve Brandon Sproat (8) during the fifth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Ty Floyd (9) pitches during the fifth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Florida's Ty Evans (2) celebrates with Jac Caglianone (14) after scoring during the fifth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) throw out Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) during the fifth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) catches the ball to out Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) at first base during the fifth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Florida's Ty Evans (2) throws to the infield hit by LSU's Tommy White (47) during the sixth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) throws to first base after tagging out LSU's Tommy White (47) at second base during the sixth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Florida's Colby Halter (5) attempts to throw out LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) at first base during the sixth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) strikes out during the sixth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) reacts after striking out during the sixth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Florida fans celebrate after a home run by Florida's BT Riopelle (15) during the sixth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Florida's BT Riopelle (15) celebrates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Florida's BT Riopelle (15) celebrates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Florida's BT Riopelle (15) celebrates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) reacts after being thrown out at first base during the seventh inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Florida's Cade Fisher (3) waits for a ball hit by LSU's Josh Pearson (11) to go foul during the seventh inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Tommy White (47) celebrates after hitting a home run during the eighth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Tommy White (47) trounds the bases after hitting a home run during the eighth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
The LSU dugout waits to greet Tommy White (47) after White hit a home run during the eighth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Riley Cooper (38) celebrates after striking out the final batter for LSU to defeat Florida, 4-3, in eleven innings to win game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Florida players react after LSU defeated the Gators, 4-3, in eleven innings in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Florida players react after LSU defeated the Gators, 4-3, in eleven innings in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Tommy White (47) hits a home run during the eighth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Tommy White (47) celebrates next to Florida's BT Riopelle (15) after hitting a home run during the eighth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Florida's Michael Robertson (11) catches a fly ball hit by LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) during the eighth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Nic Bronzini (14) strikes out to end the eighth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) reacts after the final out of the eighth in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Florida's Brandon Neely (22) pitches during the ninth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Florida fans cheer during the ninth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Florida's Brandon Neely (22) celebrates a strike out during the ninth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) throws out Florida's BT Riopelle (15) at first base during the ninth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
A Florida fan reacts during the ninth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
A LSU fan reacts during the ninth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Florida's Michael Robertson (11) catches a fly ball hit by LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) during the tenth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Riley Cooper (38) throws to first base during the tenth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) catches a fly ball hit by Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) during the tenth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) connects for a home run during the eleventh inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) celebrates after hitting a home run during the eleventh inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
The LSU dugout celebrates after LSU's Cade Beloso (24) hit a home run during the eleventh inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) celebrates with Tommy White (47) after hitting a home run during the eleventh inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU fans celebrate after a home run by LSU's Cade Beloso (24) during the eleventh inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Susan Mumphrey of New Orleans holds a "year of the tigers" sign near the LSU dugout before the start of game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Spectators walk through the Charles Schwab Field grandstands before the start of game one of the College World Series championship series in Omaha on Saturday.
Spectators enter Charles Schwab Field for game one of the College World Series championship series in Omaha on Saturday.
A look at Blatt Beer and Table before the start of game one of the College World Series championship series in Omaha on Saturday.
Spectators walk around the outside of Charles Schwab Field in game one of the College World Series championship series in Omaha on Saturday.
Sofia Colon and Hunter Volpe of Kansas City, Mo., take a selfie before the start of game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
A look inside Charles Schwab Field during game one of the College World Series championship series in Omaha on Saturday.
Florida fans react after LSU defeated Florida, 4-3 in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) has the initials "LLM" written on his hat during the first game of the Men's College World Series finals at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday. The initials are to honor Thompson's friend Micah Pietila-Wiggs who passed away in 2022.
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) hugs his parents Shalita and John after winning the first game of the Men’s College World Series finals at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) is embraced by his parents Shalita and John after winning the first game of the Men’s College World Series finals at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) hugs his dad John after winning the first game of the Men’s College World Series finals at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
during the ___ inning of the Men's College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) catches a ball hit by Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) during the eighth inning of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) celebrates hitting a home run during the eleventh inning of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU fans cheer after Cade Beloso (24) hit a home run during the eleventh inning of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
The grounds crew prepares the field before the first game of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU lines up for the anthem before the first game of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU fans wear fake mustaches during the first game of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
A large cloud sits over the outfield stands during the first game of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Joe Devine smiles at his daughter Winnie, 3, during the first game of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU fan Susan Mumphrey holds a sign before the first game of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU fans cheer as Gavin Dugas (8) rounds third base after hitting a home run during the third inning of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) wears tiger cleats during the third inning of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
The sun illuminates a portion the stands during the fifth inning of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU fans cheer after Tommy White (47) hit a home run during the eighth inning of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU fans cheer during the ninth inning of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Tommy White (47) reacts after nearly getting hit by a pitch during the tenth inning of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) celebrates a home run during the eleventh inning of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Christian Little (99) celebrates a home run hit by Cade Beloso (24) during the eleventh inning of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU fans hold up a banner for Tre' Morgan (18) after they won the first game of the Men’s College World Series finals against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) hugs his parents Shalita and John after winning the first game of the Men’s College World Series finals at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
