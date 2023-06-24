On an evening stuffed with baseball’s three true outcomes and one historic performance, a single truth sent a swath of purple-and-gold supporters partying into the Omaha night.

LSU is on the brink of returning to the top of the college baseball mountain.

A College World Series that has one-upped itself for a week did it again to open the title round Saturday night. Tigers starter Ty Floyd struck out 17 — a championship-game record that also tied for second most ever by a pitcher in a CWS contest — and Cade Beloso sent a flat fastball into a frenzied right-field crowd for the winner as LSU outlasted Florida 4-3 in 11 electrifying innings.

The all-SEC final continues at 2 p.m. Sunday, when the Tigers (53-16) take aim at their first championship since 2009 and seventh overall.

A sellout crowd of 25,258 that included former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was treated to a classic to begin the best-of-three series. Floyd — a junior right-hander whose previous career best for strikeouts was 10 against Wake Forest five days earlier — brought the heat on a 90-degree night. All but two of his punchouts came on a deceptive “rising” fastball that touched 98 mph.

“I just know that my stuff is going to play,” Floyd said. “Just having confidence in myself and knowing what I do well.”

Florida hitters chased contact all night with little success. Members of the top-10 scoring lineup shook their heads afterward describing coming up empty time and again against Floyd across eight innings and 122 pitches.

“He’s a great pitcher that went out there and threw it really well tonight,” Florida’s BT Riopell said. “What else could you ask of a guy in the College World Series giving you a bunch of really good innings?”

Added Gators outfielder Wyatt Langford: “Tonight was just his night.”

Timely offense was scarce in a 3-hour, 25-minute contest that featured a combined 36 strikeouts, 10 walks and four home runs. LSU finished 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position; Florida was 0 for 8 in the same situations.

Still, a Bayou beatdown appeared imminent early and often. Beloso lined a two-out opposite-field RBI single to left in the first inning against beleaguered Florida starter Brandon Sproat, who needed 30 pitches to get through the frame amid command issues. The Tigers loaded the bases in a 25-pitch second but didn’t score. A leadoff homer in the third — Gavin Dugas crushed a 2-1 offering into the left-field bullpen — extended the lead to 2-0 as a partisan Schwab Field crowd roared.

But clutch hits were as elusive as a cool breeze. LSU left two in scoring position to end the third. It stranded the bases loaded in the fourth and a man at second in the fifth. Then two more in the sixth.

Despite chasing Sproat early — the Florida right-hander’s 111 pitches were a season high in four-plus innings that tied for his second shortest — LSU held just a skinny one-run lead.

Florida, meanwhile, made its moments count against the electric Floyd. A Cade Kurland walk, Langford double to right-center and RBI groundout from Jac Caglianone put the Gators on the board in the third. It produced the equalizer in the fifth set up by a leadoff Ty Evans double to left and rare sacrifice bunt — the team’s 14th in its 69th game. With the LSU infield in, Kurland sent a flubbed roller to second base to make it 2-all.

Floyd in the sixth began a run of fanning six of seven Gators. The exception was with two outs in the sixth when Riopelle hammered a 1-0 center-cut fastball into the crowd in right-center for a 3-2 lead.

LSU countered in the eighth when Tommy White ripped an 0-2 pitch 400 feet that nearly reached the left-field concourse.

Floyd’s record-setting strikeouts in the bottom of the frame again brought the crowd to its feet. Kurland flailed at a 93-mph heater. Then Caglianone, a Golden Spikes Award finalist, swung through a high sizzler at 96 as Floyd tied for the second-most strikeouts ever in a CWS game — and most since Arizona State’s Ed Bane in 1972.

“Really hard to put into words what that performance meant for the outcome of the game and for our team,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said.

The drama continued after the starters departed. A suffocating 10th began when LSU threatened with a pair of one-out walks before two fly-ball outs. Florida then also put two on with one out — Tigers left fielder Josh Pearson made a jumping catch of a Langford screamer at 113 mph off the bat before Caglianone popped out.

Beloso’s difference-making blast in the 11th traveled 393 feet to right on an 0-1 pitch off UF star closer Brandon Neely. LSU’s Riley Cooper then worked a 1-2-3 bottom half — his third scoreless frame — to touch off the celebration.

After winning three straight one-run games, Florida fell on the other side of the razor’s edge. LSU won in 11 innings for a second straight game after eliminating No. 1 seed Wake Forest on Thursday.​

