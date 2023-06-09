Motorists driving past Charles Schwab Field last week might have noticed a guy cleaning up the iconic “Road to Omaha” statue.

That wasn’t just anybody making sure the 1,500-pound bronze creation looks just so for the upcoming College World Series. It was sculptor John Lajba, who obviously takes a lot of pride in his work.

​“When I’m working on it, people will strike up a conversation,” Lajba said. “I never really tell them who I am, but I get a kick out of hearing them talk about it.”

Keeping that statue — probably the most photographed in Omaha — looking good is something Lajba has taken pride in since it was unveiled at Rosenblatt Stadium in 1999. The date was June 7, 24 years to the day when Lajba worked on it Wednesday.

The three-step cleaning process involves vacuuming, a light power-washing and a lacquer to make the statue look just right.

“I dull it down so it’s not too shiny,” Lajba said. “People aren’t shiny, and that wouldn’t look right when fans are getting photographed in front of it.”

Lajba (pronounced LIE-buh) can trace his artistic roots back to kindergarten, when he won a first-place award for a clay sculpture of a kangaroo and mouse. He attended St. Joan of Arc Grade School and Ryan High School before graduating from Bellevue University.

A professional sculptor since 1980, Lajba says the statue stands as a symbol of the dedication and teamwork needed to reach the eight-team CWS.

“I never wanted it to represent specific players,” he said. “I just hope everyone who sees it thinks about what an achievement it is for these teams to make it to Omaha.”

Lajba’s past work ranges from entertainer Bob Hope to stock car driver Dale Earnhardt. He currently is working on a sculpture to be placed at St. Columbkille Catholic Church.

For the “Road to Omaha” statue, he used voluntary students from a UNO dance class as models. He laid out an indoor baseball diamond and asked them to act as if they’d just won a game.

Also part of his inspiration was a photo of Creighton baseball player Brian O’Connor, who was the son of a friend.

Lajba said he remembers the day when the statue, which was created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the College World Series being played in Omaha, was delivered from his studio to Rosenblatt in the back of a truck.

“We had to remove the garage door just to get it out of my studio,” he said. “It was being driven from downtown to Rosenblatt and I was driving right behind it.”

Lajba added that when the statue was delivered, fans at the stadium applauded.

“That was really neat to see,” he said. “It was on the front page of The World-Herald, and I still have a bunch of those papers.”

After the CWS shifted north from Rosenblatt, the statue depicting four celebratory players was placed at the northwest corner of Schwab Stadium.

“I love the fact that the city just comes alive when the CWS is in town,” Lajba said. “It’s a joy for people to have their picture taken with my sculpture, and that means so much to me.”

Amy Hornocker, executive director of the CWS, said it’s plain to see how much Lajba cares.

“I think it’s awesome that he’s out here taking care of it himself,” she said. “You can tell he has a lot of pride in it.”

Taking a closer look at the sculpture, you can see Lajba’s keen sense of detail.

The mud-caked cleats. The batting glove poking from a player’s back pocket. Even the teeth, which Lajba was able to fashion by borrowing tools from his dentist.

“It’s not perfection, but none of us is perfect,” he said. “I’m not going to bring up a little grinder and touch something up when nobody is looking.”

Lajba said he is happy that the thousands who have been photographed with the sculpture always have treated it with respect.

“Nobody ever vandalizes it, and I would never want that to happen,” he said. “I think everyone loves the sculpture, which is what I had hoped.”

Lajba added that he enjoys watching families or little league teams taking photos with the statue during the Series.

“It’s fun to just kind of eavesdrop and watch the steady stream of fans,” he said. “You see so many kids and teams and that’s what I thought about when I created it.”

With the help of his son Harrison, Lajba finishes his work for the day. As he stands back to take one final look, a young boy approaches the statue and his mom snaps a photo.

With the 66-year-old sculptor’s permission, a reporter tells her that the man standing nearby created it.

“That’s so amazing,” she said. “It’s beautiful.”

The smile on Lajba’s face shows that he’s grateful for the compliment.

“Seeing fans enjoy my sculpture gives me a great deal of satisfaction,” he said. “As long as my health holds out, I’m going to keep coming over to take care of it.”

Photos: Sculptor John Lajba prepares 'Road to Omaha' statue for CWS

