Vanderbilt advances to CWS championship series by default

Vanderbilt advanced to the CWS championship series early Saturday morning without playing a game.
The defending College World Series champs beat NC State 3-1 Friday, when the Wolfpack were without 14 players — they have 27 on the roster — due to COVID-19 protocols. Hours later, the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced that Saturday’s bracket championship between the teams was a no-contest.
“This decision was made based on the recommendation of the championship medical team and the Douglas County Health Department,” the NCAA said in a press release at approximately 1 a.m., just before the Texas-Mississippi State game resumed after a two-hour rain delay. “As a result, Vanderbilt will advance to the CWS finals. The NCAA and the committee regret that NC State’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to continue in the championship in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues, we cannot provide further details.”
The Wolfpack got to Omaha by knocking out the tournament’s top overall seed Arkansas in the super regional. Then NC State — playing in its third CWS in program history — won its first two games to advance to the bracket final.
Then the Wolfpack got word just before Friday afternoon’s game against the Commodores that they had positive COVID tests. They had 13 players still available.
NC State was offered the chance to forfeit the game, NC State coach Elliott Avent said, but the team voted to play. Had they won, the Wolfpack would have advanced to its first CWS final.
Instead, Vanderbilt, which has made five CWS appearances — all since 2011 — will go for its third national title. The Commodores will meet the winner of Saturday’s Texas-Mississippi State bracket final in the best-of-three finals beginning Monday.
Avent said after Friday’s game that he was just as confused as everyone else about the COVID-related issues. He also didn’t address the status of his team.
"If you want to talk baseball, we can talk baseball,” he said. “If you want to talk politics or stuff like that, you can go talk to my head of sports medicine, Rob Murphy.
“You're talking about stuff that's personal information. And probably protected by whatever, HIPAA. That's something I don't want to discuss.”
The NCAA does not require athletes, coaches and other staff working closely with a team to be tested for COVID-19 if they are fully vaccinated and showing no symptoms. Those who are not vaccinated must be tested at NCAA championships. Tests are done every other day at the CWS.
Avent said he found out there was a problem 45 minutes to an hour before the game. He told ESPN during an in-game interview that players not with the team were getting tested Friday afternoon and, if the results were negative, would have a chance to play in the rematch Saturday.
The coach also told reporters Monday, after the Wolfpack beat Vanderbilt 1-0 to improve to 2-0, that an illness was running through the team but made no mention of it possibly being COVID-19. He said associate coach Chris Hart had been sick for five or six days and that second baseman J.T. Jarrett and pitcher Cameron Cotter weren’t feeling well.
Material from the Associated Press contributed to this report.
