Vanderbilt advances to CWS championship series by default

NC State was offered the chance to forfeit the game, NC State coach Elliott Avent said, but the team voted to play. Had they won, the Wolfpack would have advanced to its first CWS final.

Instead, Vanderbilt, which has made five CWS appearances — all since 2011 — will go for its third national title. The Commodores will meet the winner of Saturday’s Texas-Mississippi State bracket final in the best-of-three finals beginning Monday.

Avent said after Friday’s game that he was just as confused as everyone else about the COVID-related issues. He also didn’t address the status of his team.

"If you want to talk baseball, we can talk baseball,” he said. “If you want to talk politics or stuff like that, you can go talk to my head of sports medicine, Rob Murphy.

“You're talking about stuff that's personal information. And probably protected by whatever, HIPAA. That's something I don't want to discuss.”

The NCAA does not require athletes, coaches and other staff working closely with a team to be tested for COVID-19 if they are fully vaccinated and showing no symptoms. Those who are not vaccinated must be tested at NCAA championships. Tests are done every other day at the CWS.