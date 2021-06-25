'Just a very tough ball game': Vanderbilt defeats NC State at College World Series

"I just told the team what we were dealing with. Two options are forfeit or play with 13 guys," Avent said. "And my vote was to play. Let me know what you want to do. Took about probably six seconds. That's who they are. We found a way to make it work."

After Thursday's CWS game was delayed nearly four hours due to thunderstorms, signs of another type of delay were evident. At 1 p.m., seven minutes before first pitch, the grounds crew stood near the Vanderbilt dugout and had yet to prepare the infield. At 1:03, it was officially announced that the game was being delayed for "health and safety protocols."

Fifteen minutes later, a 2:07 p.m. start time was announced, but the Wolfpack took the field with a depleted roster.

The top five batters in the Wolfpack order were regulars, but the bottom four had a combined 27 at-bats entering Friday. Payne made his first career start and had thrown a total of 8 2/3 innings this season. Sam Highfill, who pitched 7 1/3 innings in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Vanderbilt, played first base.

Avent said those players found out about 40 minutes before first pitch they'd be in the starting lineup.