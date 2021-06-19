Vanderbilt defeats Arizona in 12 innings at College World Series

Vanderbilt’s Jayson Gonzalez delivered a walk-off single to lead the reigning College World Series champions to a 7-6 win over Arizona Saturday night.

The Commodores haven’t lost their first game in Omaha in any of their five trips to TD Ameritrade Park — and they may have laid the early groundwork Saturday for another lengthy stay.

Vanderbilt was not perfect. Ace Kumar Rocker had an up-and-down outing, there were a few uncharacteristic miscues (three errors) and the Commodores surrendered a ninth-inning lead.

But they benefited from powerful swings and key at-bats all night, including a pair of two-run homers. Then Gonzalez won it with a bouncing hit that skipped through a drawn-in infield with the bases loaded in the 12th.

The clash marked the first extra-innings game in seven years at the CWS, and it highlighted the opening day of the series’ return to Omaha after the 2020 COVID-19 cancellation.

The Vanderbilt-Arizona nightcap seemed to have everything — the moment you thought the pitchers hurling mitt-popping heaters had the advantage, a stingy hitter would come through with a gritty at-bat to work his way on base and spark a rally. It was nearly five hours of momentum swings and edge-of-your-seat sequences. Only four CWS games have gone longer by time.