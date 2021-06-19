Vanderbilt defeats Arizona in 12 innings at College World Series

Vanderbilt’s Jayson Gonzalez delivered a walk-off single to lead the reigning College World Series champions to a 7-6 win over Arizona Saturday night.
The Commodores haven’t lost their first game in Omaha in any of their five trips to TD Ameritrade Park — and they may have laid the early groundwork Saturday for another lengthy stay.
Vanderbilt was not perfect. Ace Kumar Rocker had an up-and-down outing, there were a few uncharacteristic miscues (three errors) and the Commodores surrendered a ninth-inning lead.
But they benefited from powerful swings and key at-bats all night, including a pair of two-run homers. Then Gonzalez won it with a bouncing hit that skipped through a drawn-in infield with the bases loaded in the 12th.
The clash marked the first extra-innings game in seven years at the CWS, and it highlighted the opening day of the series’ return to Omaha after the 2020 COVID-19 cancellation.
The Vanderbilt-Arizona nightcap seemed to have everything — the moment you thought the pitchers hurling mitt-popping heaters had the advantage, a stingy hitter would come through with a gritty at-bat to work his way on base and spark a rally. It was nearly five hours of momentum swings and edge-of-your-seat sequences. Only four CWS games have gone longer by time.
The Commodores seemed to seize control when they used a three-run seventh to take a 6-5 lead. But Arizona tied it in the ninth. Then both teams’ relievers escaped jams in extras — Vanderbilt left the bases loaded in the 11th and the Wildcats wasted a leadoff double in the 12th.
But after the first two Commodores reached base to begin the bottom of the 12th and a one-out walk loaded the bags, Gonzalez rolled one up the middle for the walk-off hit.
The win places Vanderbilt into the winners bracket of its four-team CWS pod, which keeps its menacing pitching rotation on schedule for a Game Two start from top MLB prospect Jack Leiter. The Commodores play next on Monday when they face NC State, which beat Stanford 10-4 Saturday.
The Cardinal will play Arizona in an elimination game Monday.
The Wildcats appeared to be on track for an impressive win Saturday, especially early on.
They put their first three batters on base against Rocker, who hadn’t allowed a run in 14 2/3 innings during the NCAA tournament before Saturday. Freshman Daniel Susac’s RBI-single with two outs made it 3-0 in the top of the first, capping a tone-setting start for an Arizona lineup that ranked fifth nationally in scoring (8.6) coming in.
Three of the Wildcats’ four first-inning hits came with two strikes. They fouled off tough breaking balls. They made Rocker throw 36 pitches in the opening frame.
But Rocker settled in. And Vanderbilt worked its way back into the game — senior Gonzalez’s two-run shot tied it at 3-3 in the fourth and sophomore Carter Young’s two-run blast gave his team its first lead of the night in the seventh. The Commodores’ pitchers combined for 19 strikeouts, tied for the second-most all-time in a CWS game.
