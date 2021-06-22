Vanderbilt going 'back to the basics' when Commodores face Stanford in elimination game

Pitching will be an important aspect to watch for the Commodores, as they’ve now used their two top pitchers, Leiter and Kumar Rocker. Corbin said there’s no “obvious choice” when asked about the possibility of freshman Patrick Reilly getting the nod.

However, it seems most likely that it will be a freshman taking the mound. Reilly (4-2) has the fifth-most starts on the team with seven, and four of those have come since the beginning of May.

Another candidate is 17-year-old Christian Little (3-1), who has started nine games but hasn’t pitched in nearly a month.

The last possible starter is sophomore Thomas Schultz (4-2). Schultz has also made nine starts, but the last came on May 11 and his last two appearances came out of the bullpen.

Leiter wasn’t worried much about how the rest of the pitching staff and team will fare in the game.

“I think it's kind of back to the basics, relax a little bit, have some fun,” Leiter said. “It's pretty cool, 20,000-plus people watching us play a game. And I think that in its own should let us relax a little bit, have some fun and kind of just play the game, see what happens.”