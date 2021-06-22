Vanderbilt going 'back to the basics' when Commodores face Stanford in elimination game

Coming off his team’s first scoreless game of the year and now facing elimination, Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin’s confidence isn’t shaken in the slightest.
The Commodores’ trip to Omaha hasn’t been as smooth so far as their title-winning 2019 effort. They snuck out a 7-6 win against Arizona in 12 innings on Saturday, then lost their first game of the tournament to NC State 0-1 on Monday.
Now, they’ll face Stanford, which also lost to NC State in its opening game but rebounded with a 14-5 domination of Arizona. The game starts Wednesday at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.
“We just got more free baseball. That's fine,” Corbin said after the loss to the Wolfpack. “And what happens is more people get pulled into the fray, which is good. Brought 27 people. We're going to have to use them.”
Vanderbilt has reasons to be optimistic based on their performances so far. In the loss, All-American Jack Leiter pitched a complete game, allowing just four hits and striking out 15 batters. The lone run in a game was a homer to leadoff the bottom of the fifth.
“(Leiter) did everything he could to put his team in great position,” Corbin said. “One pitch, one pitch. You know? It sucks. But it's what it is.”
Corbin mentioned that Leiter’s performance was not only impactful because of what he did in the game, but by completing the game, he “preserved” the rest of the pitching staff.
Pitching will be an important aspect to watch for the Commodores, as they’ve now used their two top pitchers, Leiter and Kumar Rocker. Corbin said there’s no “obvious choice” when asked about the possibility of freshman Patrick Reilly getting the nod.
However, it seems most likely that it will be a freshman taking the mound. Reilly (4-2) has the fifth-most starts on the team with seven, and four of those have come since the beginning of May.
Another candidate is 17-year-old Christian Little (3-1), who has started nine games but hasn’t pitched in nearly a month.
The last possible starter is sophomore Thomas Schultz (4-2). Schultz has also made nine starts, but the last came on May 11 and his last two appearances came out of the bullpen.
Leiter wasn’t worried much about how the rest of the pitching staff and team will fare in the game.
“I think it's kind of back to the basics, relax a little bit, have some fun,” Leiter said. “It's pretty cool, 20,000-plus people watching us play a game. And I think that in its own should let us relax a little bit, have some fun and kind of just play the game, see what happens.”
Stanford, on the other hand, is going all out in its second straight elimination game. Cardinal coach David Esquer said he’ll “use everyone” to try and get the win. That was before he knew who the next opponent would be, but he said the strategy wouldn’t change much.
“I think we're just going to kitchen sink it on the next game, throw everything at them, try to match up for nine innings the best we can,” he said.
Esquer’s sentiments on Stanford’s gameplan weren’t too far off from Leiter’s mentality. Esquer said he wants his team to play “free and courageous,” and they’ll accept whatever the results are.
Stanford is in its first CWS since 2008, looking to make the most of its first trip to Omaha in 13 years. Meanwhile, Corbin’s confidence comes from his prior experience in these spots, having made it to the CWS five times since the event moved to TD Ameritrade Park.
“We've been in situations like this before,” Corbin said. “And we've played tough baseball and we do have a resilient group. And you need to be when you come here.”