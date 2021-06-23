Vanderbilt rallies in bottom of ninth to eliminate Stanford from CWS

With its aces watching from the dugout, Vanderbilt’s season hung by an out. The defending champs were just getting started.

And by the slimmest of margins — one strike, one hit, one rebellious pitch — they aren’t done yet at the College World Series.

Trailing by a run and facing Stanford’s best pitcher with two outs and nobody on base, the Commodores did the improbable Wednesday. A full-count walk. Then an infield single, with a throwing error putting runners at the corners. That set the stage for Enrique Bradfield, who jumped on a first-pitch curveball and rolled it into right field to tie the game.

One pitch later, a high throw pounded into the backstop for the shocking walk-off winner, a 6-5 comeback that provided the most dramatic moment of this year’s College World Series in front of 22,804 at a sweltering TD Ameritrade Park.

The Vandy Boys will have at least two more days in Omaha.

While No. 9 national seed Stanford (39-17) heads home, the fourth-seeded SEC club moves on to face NC State at 1 p.m. Friday in another must-win to keep its season going.