Vanderbilt scores big in first inning to win first game of CWS championship series

All the maroon-hued fans roaring from their stadium seats weren't exactly welcoming Monday night, but Vanderbilt looked right at home in Omaha once again.
The Commodores moved one game closer to a second consecutive national championship by defeating Mississippi State 8-2 in the opener of the CWS finals. And they didn't waste any time proving that they own college baseball's biggest stage.
Vanderbilt brought 10 men to the plate in the bottom of the first inning, scoring seven times on three hits and zapping the energy from the throng of Bulldog supporters that made up most of the 24,052 people in attendance at TD Ameritrade Park.
The Commodores, booed when they took the field for warmups, chased MSU starter Christian MacLeod before he could record three outs. They made the most of Mississippi State's mistakes, and cruised from there.
The victory improved Vanderbilt's record to 20-8 in five appearances in Omaha — that's the second-best winning percentage (.714) all-time in the CWS. The Commodores won the crown in 2014 and 2019. They're on the verge of another title.
Things couldn't have started any better for them Monday, after a one-hour weather delay.
MacLeod walked two of the first three batters he faced. He hit the next guy in the foot and drilled another in the back with his very next pitch. He bounced one in the dirt and nearly hurled a heater over his catcher's head.
By the time he got pulled, Vanderbilt had a 4-1 lead. Then senior Jayson Gonzalez delivered the decisive blow — a two-out, three-run home run off a hanging slider from reliever Chase Patrick. Gonzalez slammed his right foot on home plate after rounding the bases before celebrating the 7-1 lead with his teammates.
Mississippi State never could recover. It scored once in the fourth, but Leiter — a top-5 MLB draft prospect — lasted through the sixth inning. Reliever Nick Maldonado retired seven straight Bulldogs before giving up two inconsequential singles in the ninth.
The two teams are set to play Game Two at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
But oddly enough, four of the last five squads to win the first game of the CWS finals weren't able to clinch a title.
Vanderbilt lost to Michigan in the opener of the 2019 championship series before winning two straight to secure the crown. Virginia (2015), Coastal Carolina (2016) and Oregon State (2018) also came back from 1-0 deficits.
Mississippi State will be looking to do the same this week. The Bulldogs' backs were against the wall Saturday when they secured a walk-off win in an elimination game against Texas to advance to the title series.
They'll have to replicate that urgency Tuesday because they learned the hard way Monday that Vanderbilt is well conditioned for this moment.
