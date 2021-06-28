Vanderbilt scores big in first inning to win first game of CWS championship series

All the maroon-hued fans roaring from their stadium seats weren't exactly welcoming Monday night, but Vanderbilt looked right at home in Omaha once again.

The Commodores moved one game closer to a second consecutive national championship by defeating Mississippi State 8-2 in the opener of the CWS finals. And they didn't waste any time proving that they own college baseball's biggest stage.

Vanderbilt brought 10 men to the plate in the bottom of the first inning, scoring seven times on three hits and zapping the energy from the throng of Bulldog supporters that made up most of the 24,052 people in attendance at TD Ameritrade Park.

The Commodores, booed when they took the field for warmups, chased MSU starter Christian MacLeod before he could record three outs. They made the most of Mississippi State's mistakes, and cruised from there.

The victory improved Vanderbilt's record to 20-8 in five appearances in Omaha — that's the second-best winning percentage (.714) all-time in the CWS. The Commodores won the crown in 2014 and 2019. They're on the verge of another title.

Things couldn't have started any better for them Monday, after a one-hour weather delay.