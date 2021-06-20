Virginia catcher was unlikely hero of CWS victory over Tennessee, and Dad was there to see it

Drenched in sweat and emotionally spent, Logan Michaels choked up during a live interview in front of an ESPN audience. His coach paused to collect himself in front of the press soon after.
Yes, Virginia won a baseball game — an important one in their College World Series debut. But while beating Tennessee 6-0 on Sunday afternoon, the Hoos stirred deeper emotions on a Father's Day right out of a movie script.
Michaels, a senior catcher, is known most days for how he handles the pitching staff and holds baserunners. But the eight-hole hitter went 3 for 4 with a go-ahead home run while playing the unlikely hero for an offense with the most modest resume in the CWS field.
That his father could see it happen in person is a minor miracle. Jeff Michaels was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer three years earlier, and his condition grew serious enough in 2019 that Logan — a brand-new junior college transfer at the time — considered leaving Virginia to return home to Wisconsin. He stayed, and the elder Michaels has been able to see only about 15 of his son’s games since then while receiving various treatments.
But Jeff was among the 22,130 in the TD Ameritrade Park seats Sunday. He saw Logan break a scoreless tie in the third inning when he connected on a hanging 1-2 curveball for his first homer of the season. He saw him add a run-scoring hit in the seventh, the first of four straight RBI singles to break open the game.
Someone even brought Pop the ball his son hit out of the park.
“Definitely a special moment for our family and my dad and I,” Logan Michaels said.
He wasn’t alone. Left-handed ace Andrew Abbott found his way in and out of multiple jams and combined with closer Matt Wyatt to shut out the vaunted SEC lineup that brought 98 homers to Omaha. Leadoff man Zack Gelof also reached base four times as part of a 13-hit attack.
The Hoos (36-25) survived a record-tying six elimination games to reach the CWS, doing so as a regional No. 3 seed. They’ll begin their journey in Omaha on better footing — they get the winner of Texas and Mississippi State at 6 p.m. Tuesday. No. 3 national seed Tennessee (50-17) drops to an elimination game with the Texas-MSU loser the same day at 1 p.m.
“There's no question about it,” Virginia coach Brian O’Connor said. “We are absolutely playing the best baseball of our year. And offensively, we're a totally different team from where we were in the first half.”
Abbott — projected to go in the early rounds of next month’s major league draft — was largely dominant, striking out 10 across six scoreless frames. The senior made sure that one of the nation’s best power-hitting teams wouldn’t trot around the bases on Father's Day, scattering five singles and a pair of walks. His outing was defined in the first, fifth and sixth innings when Tennessee put its first two men on base each time only to fail to dent the scoreboard.
The hurler escaped each tough spot in a different way. With Vols on the corners in the first, he went strikeout, pop-up, strikeout while mixing a pinpoint low-90s fastball and a lively upper-70s curve. After Tennessee sacrificed two into scoring position in the fifth, a liner to a jumping Max Cotier at second base and hopper to shortstop Nic Kent ranging up the middle ended the threat. A groundout and two strikeouts preserved the 1-0 edge in the sixth.
The key, Abbott said, was simply an execution of pitches featuring his signature high spin rate.
“I got in a little more jams than I would like in that game, to make it interesting,” he said. “But just having the team defense behind me and the hitters stepping up at the plate just made the difference for us.”
Tennessee hitter Connor Pavolony said the Vols read the scouting report that indicated that Abbott liked his fastballs high in the strike zone. But they still couldn’t do much with them.
“We kind of just fed into what he was trying to do and never made an adjustment,” Pavolony said. “I think that’s what he went back to when he needed to get a strikeout or with two strikes.”
Virginia, whose 5.7 runs per game ranked 154th nationally and last in the CWS field, swung early and often against Vols righty starter Chad Dallas. Of the 27 Hoos to face Dallas, 18 ended their at-bats after two pitches or fewer. Nobody saw more than four pitches in a plate appearance against him.
The approach largely benefited Dallas, who never threw more than a dozen pitches in an inning while lasting 6 1/3 stanzas and striking out four on 63 pitches. Michaels got to him in the third when he launched an offering a few rows up into the left-field bleachers for his second career homer in three years at Virginia.
The Hoos didn’t seriously threaten again until busting the game open in the seventh. Michaels’ single to center drove in Alex Tappen on a bang-bang play at the plate. Consecutive RBI hits from No. 9 hitter Chris Newell, Gelof and Cotier ballooned the lead to 5-0 and sent Tennessee into its bullpen. Virginia loaded the bases in the eighth and plated another run on a double play.
Tennessee endured only its third shutout of the season in its first CWS appearance since 2005. Coach Tony Vitello said there were moments both on the mound and with bats when his team uncharacteristically lost conviction in what it was doing.
“Vol fans deserve better because I know they came out in big numbers and certainly have helped us get to this point,” he said. “But it wasn’t like there wasn’t some try-hard out there and some preparation — if anything, maybe there was too much of that.”
In the end, Tennessee’s storybook season yielded to an even more meaningful exchange. For at least a few hours, storylines like the ACC’s early success and the high-scoring start to the CWS took a backseat to a dad and his 22-year-old son.
Sunday was Father's Day.
“For him to be here for what he went through in the past, just for him to be here and be able to see that, I couldn't have asked for anything more,” Logan Michaels said. “Just a really special moment.”
402-444-1201,