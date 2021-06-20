Virginia catcher was unlikely hero of CWS victory over Tennessee, and Dad was there to see it

The approach largely benefited Dallas, who never threw more than a dozen pitches in an inning while lasting 6 1/3 stanzas and striking out four on 63 pitches. Michaels got to him in the third when he launched an offering a few rows up into the left-field bleachers for his second career homer in three years at Virginia.

The Hoos didn’t seriously threaten again until busting the game open in the seventh. Michaels’ single to center drove in Alex Tappen on a bang-bang play at the plate. Consecutive RBI hits from No. 9 hitter Chris Newell, Gelof and Cotier ballooned the lead to 5-0 and sent Tennessee into its bullpen. Virginia loaded the bases in the eighth and plated another run on a double play.

Tennessee endured only its third shutout of the season in its first CWS appearance since 2005. Coach Tony Vitello said there were moments both on the mound and with bats when his team uncharacteristically lost conviction in what it was doing.

“Vol fans deserve better because I know they came out in big numbers and certainly have helped us get to this point,” he said. “But it wasn’t like there wasn’t some try-hard out there and some preparation — if anything, maybe there was too much of that.”