Virginia takes down Tennessee at College World Series on Father's Day

Andrew Abbott found his way in and out of trouble early and the most modest offense at the College World Series flexed late as Virginia took down Tennessee 6-0 in their Omaha debuts Sunday afternoon.

Catcher Logan Michaels swatted his first home run of the spring to give the Wahoos a third-inning lead and added a run-scoring hit in the seventh to make it 2-0 as the first of four straight RBI singles. Abbott — projected to go in the early rounds of next month’s major-league draft — struck out 10 across six scoreless frames.

Virginia (36-25) moves into a winners’ bracket game Tuesday at 6 p.m. against either Texas or Mississippi State two weeks after opening regional play as a three seed. No. 3 national seed Tennessee (50-17) drops to face the Texas/MSU loser in an elimination game at 1 p.m. that day.

The Hoos’ senior left-handed starter made sure one of the nation’s best power-hitting teams wouldn’t trot around the TD Ameritrade Park bases on Fathers’ Day, scattering five singles and a pair of walks. His outing was defined in the first, fifth and sixth innings when Tennessee put its first two men on base each time only to fail to dent the scoreboard.