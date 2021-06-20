Virginia takes down Tennessee at College World Series on Father's Day

Andrew Abbott found his way in and out of trouble early and the most modest offense at the College World Series flexed late as Virginia took down Tennessee 6-0 in their Omaha debuts Sunday afternoon.
Catcher Logan Michaels swatted his first home run of the spring to give the Wahoos a third-inning lead and added a run-scoring hit in the seventh to make it 2-0 as the first of four straight RBI singles. Abbott — projected to go in the early rounds of next month’s major-league draft — struck out 10 across six scoreless frames.
Virginia (36-25) moves into a winners’ bracket game Tuesday at 6 p.m. against either Texas or Mississippi State two weeks after opening regional play as a three seed. No. 3 national seed Tennessee (50-17) drops to face the Texas/MSU loser in an elimination game at 1 p.m. that day.
The Hoos’ senior left-handed starter made sure one of the nation’s best power-hitting teams wouldn’t trot around the TD Ameritrade Park bases on Fathers’ Day, scattering five singles and a pair of walks. His outing was defined in the first, fifth and sixth innings when Tennessee put its first two men on base each time only to fail to dent the scoreboard.
Abbott escaped each jam with a different wrinkle. With Vols on the corners in the first, he went strikeout, popup, strikeout while mixing a pinpoint low-90s fastball and a lively upper-70s curve. After Tennessee sacrificed two into scoring position in the fifth, a liner to a jumping Max Cotier at second base and hopper to shortstop Nic Kent ranging up the middle ended the threat. A groundout and two strikeouts preserved the 1-0 edge in the sixth.
Virginia — whose 5.7 runs per game ranked 154th nationally and last in the CWS field — swung early and often against Vols righty starter Chad Dallas. Of the 27 Hoos to face Dallas, 18 ended their at-bats after two pitches or fewer. Nobody saw more than four pitches in a plate appearance.
The approach largely benefited Dallas, who never threw more than a dozen pitches in an inning while lasting 6 1/3 stanzas and striking out four on 63 pitches. Michaels got to him in the third when the senior catcher launched a hanging 1-2 offering a few rows up into the left-field bleachers for his second career homer in three years at Virginia.
The Hoos didn’t seriously threaten again until busting the game open in the seventh. Michaels’ single to center drove in Alex Tappen on a bang-bang play at the plate. Consecutive RBI hits from No. 9 hitter Chris Newell, Zack Gelof and Cotier ballooned the lead to 5-0 and sent Tennessee into its bullpen. Virginia loaded the bases in the eighth and plated another run on a double play.
Tennessee hit 87 homers entering Omaha but endured only its third shutout of the season in its first CWS appearance since 2005.
