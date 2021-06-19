Virginia's coach is at home in Omaha, and he wants his players loose for Tennessee

It’s all business this trip for Virginia coach Brian O’Connor, but he wants to see his players have a little fun.
After all, they’re the ones who are new here.
“I’m excited for the players,” O’Connor said. “Our staff has had the opportunity to coach games in this World Series, but it’s these young men’s first opportunity. I’m elated for them and looking forward to Sunday and getting a chance to compete.”
O’Connor, on the other hand, was born here. He played in the CWS 30 years ago for Creighton. Not to mention, he’s depicted in the Road to Omaha statue in front of TD Ameritrade Park. (He was told he’s the one on the far right.)
He returned to the CWS as the Cavaliers’ coach, with his team winning it all in 2015.
“It’s a privilege to be able to come back to Omaha,” O’Connor said. “As we came in before practice today, I had a chance for my family to come over here and get a picture in front of that iconic statue.”
Still, he redirected the focus to his players again. On Thursday, the team had the chance to practice in the stadium for an hour, taking batting practice and doing other drills. Despite the different atmosphere, O’Connor told his players that they’re playing the same game they have all season.
“All the noise, the vastness of the stadium, the magnitude of the event, which is like nothing they’ve experienced before, that is what it is and you’ve got to manage and handle it,” he said. “But when we talk about the competition between the white lines, the game is the same.”
Virginia’s strength is its pitching. It’s 3.61 ERA is 14th in the country and fourth among CWS teams. The staff is led by a pair of All-America seniors: starter Andrew Abbott and reliever Blake Bales.
First-round foe Tennessee (50-16), the second-highest-remaining seed in the tournament, boasts a 3.42 ERA with a top-40 scoring offense. The Volunteers haven’t lost a game in the NCAA tournament, outscoring opponents 40-20. Coach Tony Vitello’s group has six players with at least nine homers.
Abbott, who gets the start for Virginia on Sunday against Chad Dallas, said that his coach has been preaching execution on the big stage, and there’s little room for error.
“The team that executes most is going to win,” Abbott said. “And (O’Connor) also said take it in stride, moment by moment because this is the pinnacle, this is the top of the mountain for us as college athletes in baseball.”
Though he tells the players to enjoy the experience, O’Connor said the team will be focused when it’s time to play. And after averaging the fewest runs per game of any CWS participant this season, the Cavaliers are underdogs. They were the 3 seed in their regional, just as they were when they won it all in 2015.