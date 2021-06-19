Virginia's coach is at home in Omaha, and he wants his players loose for Tennessee

“All the noise, the vastness of the stadium, the magnitude of the event, which is like nothing they’ve experienced before, that is what it is and you’ve got to manage and handle it,” he said. “But when we talk about the competition between the white lines, the game is the same.”

Virginia’s strength is its pitching. It’s 3.61 ERA is 14th in the country and fourth among CWS teams. The staff is led by a pair of All-America seniors: starter Andrew Abbott and reliever Blake Bales.

First-round foe Tennessee (50-16), the second-highest-remaining seed in the tournament, boasts a 3.42 ERA with a top-40 scoring offense. The Volunteers haven’t lost a game in the NCAA tournament, outscoring opponents 40-20. Coach Tony Vitello’s group has six players with at least nine homers.

Abbott, who gets the start for Virginia on Sunday against Chad Dallas, said that his coach has been preaching execution on the big stage, and there’s little room for error.

“The team that executes most is going to win,” Abbott said. “And (O’Connor) also said take it in stride, moment by moment because this is the pinnacle, this is the top of the mountain for us as college athletes in baseball.”