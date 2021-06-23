Virginia's Griff McGarry almost did the improbable — a no-hitter at the CWS

Up until last week, McGarry had struggled with is command. He came into the CWS 0-5 with a 6.06 ERA. He walked 40 in 35 2/3 innings and hadn't lasted more than five in any of his first nine starts.

"There been a few slight mechanical changes, just working a little bit more downhill with my front shoulder," McGarry said. "I think the biggest thing for me is my teammates and my coaches still believing in me despite not having success. I think that goes to say a lot about our program, a lot about the guys I'm playing with and the people I'm playing for."

But since super regionals, McGarry has been, well, super. Against Dallas Baptist, the senior took a no-hitter into the seventh inning. He left after seven in a scoreless game, having allowed two hits and striking out 10.

His encore against the Bulldogs was even better. McGarry allowed two baserunners — a second-inning walk and a sixth-inning hit by pitch — and struck out eight through seven innings as Virginia led 4-0.

"You gotta tip your hat. I thought their guy was for six or seven innings as good a pitcher as we've faced in the last couple of years," Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis said. "It was electric."