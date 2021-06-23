Virginia's Griff McGarry almost did the improbable — a no-hitter at the CWS

Griff McGarry was five outs away from one of the most unlikeliest feats in College World Series history Tuesday night.
As the Virginia right-hander carried a no-hitter against Mississippi State into the eighth inning, the alert came on screen. Would it happen?
There have been two no-hitters in CWS history. His coach and Omaha native Brian O'Connor wasn't even alive for last one in 1960, when Oklahoma State's Jim Wixson beat North Carolina 7-0. The other came from Jim Ehrler, who lead Texas to a 7-0 win over Tufts June 19, 1950.
It's more common to see a player with three homers in a College World Series game, which has happened three times, and there's never been a no-no at TD Ameritrade Park, which opened in 2011.
There's been eight one-hitters at the CWS, the last by Arizona State's Doug Henry in 1983. There's been two two-hitters since 1993 — South Carolina's Michael Roth in 2012 and Oregon State's Kevin Abel in 2018.
The Cavaliers have also come close before. In 2014, Nathan Kirby and Artie Lewicki combined for a one-hitter. In 2015, Brandon Waddell and Josh Sborz combined on a two-hitter. Three years later, LSU's Alex Lange and Zack Hess combined on the last CWS two-hitter.
Though this edition of the College World Series has been marked by record-setting pitching performances, including Will Bednar with 15 of Mississippi State's single-game series record 21 strikeouts, and potential top-five picks in the MLB draft (Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter both have tossed no-hitters since 2019), Tuesday's near gem was unexpected.
Up until last week, McGarry had struggled with is command. He came into the CWS 0-5 with a 6.06 ERA. He walked 40 in 35 2/3 innings and hadn't lasted more than five in any of his first nine starts.
"There been a few slight mechanical changes, just working a little bit more downhill with my front shoulder," McGarry said. "I think the biggest thing for me is my teammates and my coaches still believing in me despite not having success. I think that goes to say a lot about our program, a lot about the guys I'm playing with and the people I'm playing for."
But since super regionals, McGarry has been, well, super. Against Dallas Baptist, the senior took a no-hitter into the seventh inning. He left after seven in a scoreless game, having allowed two hits and striking out 10.
His encore against the Bulldogs was even better. McGarry allowed two baserunners — a second-inning walk and a sixth-inning hit by pitch — and struck out eight through seven innings as Virginia led 4-0.
"You gotta tip your hat. I thought their guy was for six or seven innings as good a pitcher as we've faced in the last couple of years," Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis said. "It was electric."
McGarry walked the leadoff man in the eighth before getting a flyout to left. But then Kellum Clark drilled the first pitch he saw from McGarry into the right-field bullpen, knocking the starter from the game after 98 pitches.
Clark's homer ignited the MSU offense, which scored six times against four pitchers in the eighth and held on for a 6-5 victory.
"He was terrific. He was in control control of the game," O'Connor said. "It's just unfortunate for him that we just couldn't finish it off because he was spectacular tonight."
Added McGarry: "Definitely a roller coaster of a night."
Now the Cavaliers have their backs against the wall. They'll face Texas at 6 p.m. Thursday. But this postseason, Virginia has been at its best in these situations, going 6-0 in elimination games.
"It's all about how you bounce back," McGarry said. "I'm very confident in this team that we'll be able to do it again."
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH