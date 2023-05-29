Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The top overall seed in the 2023 NCAA baseball tournament hasn’t been to the College World Series in nearly 70 years. Wake Forest still grabbed the pole position Monday when the 64-team field was released.

Regional play starts this weekend, followed by Super Regionals next weekend, and then the CWS, which begins June 16. Powered by a pitching staff that leads the NCAA in earned-run average and strikeout-to-walk ratio, the Demon Deacons (47-10) ensured any road to Charles Schwab Field runs through Winston-Salem.

"It's been an incredible journey — I'm just so proud of our guys," Wake coach Tom Walter said on ESPN2's selection special. The program last qualified for — and won — the CWS in 1955. "They've come together as a team, they care about one another like no team I've ever been around."

The road will run through at least half of the SEC, too. A record eight league teams — Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina and Vanderbilt — grabbed top 16 seeds. The SEC has won the last three CWS and four of the last five.

According to the bracket, No. 2 seed Florida, No. 3 Arkansas, No. 5 LSU and No. 6 Vanderbilt have the best chance of being a SEC team hoisting the trophy in Omaha. Wake, Clemson (No. 4 overall seed), Virginia (No. 7) and Stanford (No. 8) do, too. The other top seeds include No. 9 Miami (Fla.), No. 10 Coastal Carolina, No. 11 Oklahoma State, No. 12 Kentucky, No. 13 Auburn, No. 14 Indiana State, No. 15 South Carolina and No. 16 Alabama.

But Mississippi won the 2022 CWS from a regional three-seed slot, losing just once in the postseason. Dangerous sleepers include Oklahoma — last year’s CWS runner-up — North Carolina and Cal State Fullerton. With a 25-29 record, Mississippi did not make the SEC Tournament, much less this year's NCAA Tournament field.

More field notes:

»The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee, chaired by Auburn athletic director John Cohen, relied heavily on RPI to determine both the top seeds and programs that landed on the right side of the bubble. The Sycamores' sterling 9 RPI played a role in them snagging a No. 14 seed despite a 2-9 record against RPI Top 50 teams. Kansas State had a 12-14 record against RPI Top 50 but didn't make the NCAA field. Why? A RPI of 55.

In an interview on ESPN2, Cohen suggested tweaks need to be made to future selection committees, similar to the ones made by the basketball committee in embracing the NET selection criteria.

"It's an RPI structure that we have, and we can't move the goalposts here midstream," said Cohen, a former college baseball player who previously served as Mississippi State's AD. "So many coaches in this deal did a great job, with the parameters that are given with the RPI currently, of scheduling very, very, well. So we couldn't move the goalposts on those folks. But I think in the future, I think there's some things that can be done and will be done by the Division I baseball committee."

In what might be considered a slip of the tongue, Cohen also called college baseball "a geographical sport" because of "advantages to warmer weather." There are 305 teams in Division I.

On the selection show, ESPN college baseball analyst Kyle Peterson said the RPI is "flawed."

"They gotta blow it up and they've got to do it now," Peterson said. "If you're on the West Coast right now, it is stacked against you and it's stacked against you from day one. (Cohen) talked about this being a geographical sport. It's now a geographical RPI. And that's not right. That needs to change."

» LSU remains a popular squad in Omaha for its fan following and memorable tailgates. The Tigers also may have the top two picks in this summer’s Major League Baseball Draft. All-American outfielder Dylan Crews ranks second nationally in on-base percentage (.567) after hitting 15 home runs and drawing 58 walks. Pitcher Paul Skenes — a 6-foot-6, 247-pound Air Force transfer — has 167 strikeouts, which leads Division I by 29 Ks.

» Three Big Ten teams — Maryland, Iowa and Indiana — made the field. The Terrapins landed in Wake Forest’s regional and grabbed the automatic bid with their 4-0 win over the Hawkeyes in Sunday’s tournament title game. Maryland helped eliminate Wake Forest from the NCAA Tournament in 2022.

Iowa (in the Indiana State regional) and the Hoosiers (in the Kentucky regional) secured at-large berths. Iowa coach Rick Heller will head back to Terre Haute, where he previously coached Indiana State.

It’s one more Big Ten team than last year but two fewer than 2019, when the Big Ten had five teams.

» The Big East had two teams, league tournament champion Xavier (in the Vanderbilt regional), and regular season champion Connecticut (in the Florida regional), which secured an at-large berth.

» While the ACC has enjoyed broad success in the tournament — consistently putting multiple teams in the CWS — the league has just one true national title in the last 50 years, when Virginia won the 2015 title. Miami’s four national titles predated their membership in the league. And for a Wake Forest double whammy, the No. 1 overall seed hasn't won the CWS since 1999, when Miami beat Florida State 6-5 in the title game.

The Road to Omaha: Who will win each NCAA baseball regional? Who will win the Winston Salem (N.C.) Regional? You voted: No. 1 overall seed Wake Forest No. 2 seed Maryland No. 3 seed Northeastern No. 4 seed George Mason Vote View Results Back Who will win the Gainesville (Fl.) Regional? You voted: No. 2 overall seed Florida No. 2 seed UConn No. 3 seed Texas Tech No. 4 seed Florida A&M Vote View Results Back Who will win the Fayetteville (Ark.) Regional? You voted: No. 3 overall seed Arkansas No. 2 seed TCU No. 3 seed Arizona No. 4 seed Santa Clara Vote View Results Back Who will win the Clemson (S.C.) Regional? You voted: No. 4 overall seed Clemson No. 2 seed Tennessee No. 3 seed Charlotte No. 4 seed Lipscomb Vote View Results Back Who will win the Baton Rouge (La.) Regional? You voted: No. 5 overall seed LSU No. 2 seed Oregon State No. 3 seed Sam Houston No. 4 seed Tulane Vote View Results Back Who will win the Nashville (Tenn.) Regional? You voted: No. 6 overall seed Vanderbilt No. 2 seed Oregon No. 3 seed Xavier No. 4 seed Eastern Illinois Vote View Results Back Who will win the Charlottesville (Va.) Regional? You voted: No. 7 overall seed Virginia No. 2 seed East Carolina No. 3 seed Oklahoma No. 4 seed Army Vote View Results Back Who will win the Stanford (Calif.) Regional? You voted: No. 8 overall seed Stanford No. 2 seed Texas A&M No. 3 seed Cal State Fullerton No. 4 seed San Jose State Vote View Results Back Who will win the Coral Gables (Fla.) Regional? You voted: No. 9 overall seed Miami No. 2 seed Texas No. 3 seed Louisiana No. 4 seed Maine Vote View Results Back Who will win the Conway (S.C.) Regional? You voted: No. 10 overall seed Coastal Carolina No. 2 seed Duke No. 3 seed UNC Wilmington No. 4 seed Rider Vote View Results Back Who will win the Stillwater (Okla.) Regional? You voted: No. 11 overall seed Oklahoma State No. 2 seed Dallas Baptist No. 3 seed Washington No. 4 seed Oral Roberts Vote View Results Back Who will win the Lexington (Ky.) Regional? You voted: No. 12 overall seed Kentucky No. 2 seed West Virginia No. 3 seed Indiana No. 4 seed Ball State Vote View Results Back Who will win the Auburn (Ala.) Regional? You voted: No. 13 overall seed Auburn No. 2 seed Southern Mississippi No. 3 seed Samford No. 4 seed Penn Vote View Results Back Who will win the Terre Haute (Ind.) Regional? You voted: No. 14 overall seed Indiana State No. 2 seed Iowa No. 3 seed North Carolina No. 4 seed Wright State Vote View Results Back Who will win the Columbia (S.C.) Regional? You voted: No. 15 overall seed South Carolina No. 2 seed Campbell No. 3 seed NC State No. 4 seed Central Connecticut State Vote View Results Back Who will win the Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Regional? You voted: No. 16 overall seed Alabama No. 2 seed Boston College No. 3 seed Troy No. 4 seed Nicholls Vote View Results Back