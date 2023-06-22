Wake Forest’s most successful baseball season since 1955 ended one step shy of its ultimate goal, and the Demon Deacons didn’t want to depart Schwab Field Thursday night for a final time.

Wake Forest players lingered in right field for a long time after LSU slugger Tommy White’s two-run walkoff home run ended their season, not wanting the moment to end. Finally they walked off to a standing ovation from the Wake Forest fans behind the first base dugout.

“It was a tough one there,” Wake Forest third baseman Brock Wilken said. “We just embraced each other and reiterated how much we love one another. This is the last time a lot of us will get to put on this jersey.

“I’m glad I got to do it with the two guys to my right (Rhett Lowder and Demon Deacons coach Tom Walter) and all 30 guys in the dugout. Those are my best friends. I got to go to war with those guys every single day, and I’m lucky and proud to say I played for Wake Forest baseball.”

Even after the huddle broke up they continued to remain in the dugout before finally walking up the tunnel.

“So proud of our guys, not only for the way we battled (Thursday) but really all season with our consistency and toughness all season and you heard me say this time and time again this week with the way these guys love each other,” Walter said. “I would rather coach this team and not win the national championship than coach any other team. I’m just beyond proud of them.”

Wake Forest won the ACC regular season title for the first time since 1963, posting a 22-7 record in conference play, and the 54 wins the Demon Deacons had this year is the most in school history and the only time Wake Forest had won at least 50 games.

“This is just the evolution of Wake Forest baseball to get to where we are now,” pitcher Rhett Lowder said. “I’m super grateful just to be able to put the jersey on and to be a part of what we’ve built. This is the standard for Wake Forest baseball now.”

The Wake Forest pitching staff led Division I with 779 strikeouts. Eight pitchers had at least 40 strikeouts. Lowder’s 143 strikeouts set a school record for strikeouts in a season.

LSU coach Jay Johnson said that the Wake Forest pitching staff has seven players in his estimation who will pitch in the major leagues at some point.

Lowder is a likely top 10 pick in July’s MLB draft, and he threw seven shutout innings on four days of rest against the Tigers.

“He’s the epitome of what you want a baseball player to be,” Walter said.

Wilken is likely to be selected in the first round as well. He hit 31st home run in a 3-2 win over Stanford to tie Florida’s Jac Caglianone for the top spot nationally. He now holds the ACC career home run record for the ACC with 71.

Wake Forest was selected as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history, and the Demon Deacons rolled through home regional and super regional play, outscoring opponents 75-16 in five NCAA tournament games. Wake Forest tied an NCAA tournament record with nine home runs in its super regional-clinching win over Alabama.

“Team 109 blended the future and the past together,” Wilken said. This is now the standard and we exceeded a lot of our expectations and the world’s expectations, so to be able to go out there and play every day and leave a lasting legacy that people will always look up to, that means more than any personal accolade will ever mean.”

