Wake Forest’s most successful baseball season since 1955 ended one step shy of its ultimate goal, and the Demon Deacons didn’t want to depart Schwab Field Thursday night for a final time.
Wake Forest players lingered in right field for a long time after LSU slugger Tommy White’s two-run walkoff home run ended their season, not wanting the moment to end. Finally they walked off to a standing ovation from the Wake Forest fans behind the first base dugout.
“It was a tough one there,” Wake Forest third baseman Brock Wilken said. “We just embraced each other and reiterated how much we love one another. This is the last time a lot of us will get to put on this jersey.
“I’m glad I got to do it with the two guys to my right (Rhett Lowder and Demon Deacons coach Tom Walter) and all 30 guys in the dugout. Those are my best friends. I got to go to war with those guys every single day, and I’m lucky and proud to say I played for Wake Forest baseball.”
Even after the huddle broke up they continued to remain in the dugout before finally walking up the tunnel.
“So proud of our guys, not only for the way we battled (Thursday) but really all season with our consistency and toughness all season and you heard me say this time and time again this week with the way these guys love each other,” Walter said. “I would rather coach this team and not win the national championship than coach any other team. I’m just beyond proud of them.”
Wake Forest won the ACC regular season title for the first time since 1963, posting a 22-7 record in conference play, and the 54 wins the Demon Deacons had this year is the most in school history and the only time Wake Forest had won at least 50 games.
“This is just the evolution of Wake Forest baseball to get to where we are now,” pitcher Rhett Lowder said. “I’m super grateful just to be able to put the jersey on and to be a part of what we’ve built. This is the standard for Wake Forest baseball now.”
The Wake Forest pitching staff led Division I with 779 strikeouts. Eight pitchers had at least 40 strikeouts. Lowder’s 143 strikeouts set a school record for strikeouts in a season.
LSU coach Jay Johnson said that the Wake Forest pitching staff has seven players in his estimation who will pitch in the major leagues at some point.
Lowder is a likely top 10 pick in July’s MLB draft, and he threw seven shutout innings on four days of rest against the Tigers.
“He’s the epitome of what you want a baseball player to be,” Walter said.
Wilken is likely to be selected in the first round as well. He hit 31st home run in a 3-2 win over Stanford to tie Florida’s Jac Caglianone for the top spot nationally. He now holds the ACC career home run record for the ACC with 71.
Wake Forest was selected as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history, and the Demon Deacons rolled through home regional and super regional play, outscoring opponents 75-16 in five NCAA tournament games. Wake Forest tied an NCAA tournament record with nine home runs in its super regional-clinching win over Alabama.
“Team 109 blended the future and the past together,” Wilken said. This is now the standard and we exceeded a lot of our expectations and the world’s expectations, so to be able to go out there and play every day and leave a lasting legacy that people will always look up to, that means more than any personal accolade will ever mean.”
Check out the latest update of the 2023 CWS bracket from Omaha.
Check out how the Gators are going to the championship series for the first time since 2017!
Photos: 2023 College World Series, June 22
LSU's Tommy White (47) celebrates his walk-off homer in the Wake Forest vs. LSU CWS men's College World Series, game thirteen in Omaha on Thursday. LSU won in a walk-off home in the 11th inning.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) celebrates his walk-off homer in the Wake Forest vs. LSU CWS men's College World Series, game thirteen in Omaha on Thursday. LSU won in a walk-off home in the 11th inning.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) celebrates after hitting a two-run walk-off home run during the eleventh inning to defeat Wake Forest, 2-0, in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Camden Minacci (14) and Bennett Lee (27) hug following the Wake Forest vs. LSU CWS men's College World Series, game thirteen in Omaha on Thursday. LSU won in a walk-off home in the 11th inning.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Jared Jones (22) celebrates with his parents, George and Michelle Jones, following the Wake Forest vs. LSU CWS men's College World Series, game thirteen in Omaha on Thursday. LSU won in a walk-off home in the 11th inning.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU celebrates following the Wake Forest vs. LSU CWS men's College World Series, game thirteen in Omaha on Thursday. LSU won in a walk-off home in the 11th inning.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Pierce Bennett (5) reacts after LSU's Tommy White (47) hit a two-run walk-off home run during the eleventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken (25) reacts after LSU's Tommy White (47) hit a two-run walk-off home run during the eleventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken (25) reacts after LSU's Tommy White (47) hit a two-run walk-off home run during the eleventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU players celebrate after a walk-off home run by LSU's Tommy White (47) during the eleventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Bennett Lee (27) reacts after LSU hit a walk-off home run during the eleventh inning to defeated Wake Forest, 2-0, in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) reacts as he runs to home base after hitting a two-run walk-off home run during the eleventh inning to defeat Wake Forest, 2-0, in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Ty Floyd (9) celebrates after a two-run walk-off home run by Tommy White (47) to defeat Wake Forest, 2-0, in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Michael Massey (30) embraces Wake Forest's Camden Minacci (14) as Massey is relieved during the eleventh in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Bennett Lee (27) and Wake Forest's Michael Massey (30) fist bump after Massey allowed a single during the eleventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) watches the ball after hitting a two-run walk-off home run during the eleventh to defeat Wake Forest, 2-0, in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU fans celebrate an out during the tenth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Josh Pearson (11) catches a fly ball hit by Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) during the tenth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Thatcher Hurd (26) pitches during the ninth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) connects during the tenth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Michael Massey (30) pitches during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Cole Roland (28) pitches during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest and LSU fans react after a tagged out at home plate during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Justin Johnson (6) reacts as home plate umpire Travis Reininger signals the out after Johnson was tagged out at home plate by LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Justin Johnson (6) slides under home plate umpire Travis Reininger Johnson was tagged out at home plate by LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) tags out Wake Forest's Justin Johnson (6) during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Bennett Lee (27) talks with associate head coach Bill Cilento during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) bunts during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Wake Forest dugout celebrates the final out during the seventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) reacts after striking out the final batter during the seventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest catcher Bennett Lee (27) and Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder (4) talk after Loweder broke the Wake Forest strikeout record, 141, during the seventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Pierce Bennett (5) catches a fly ball hit by LSU's Cade Beloso (24) during the seventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) connects to hit a double during the sixth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke (24) strikes out during the sixth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the fifth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) makes the catch at first base to out Wake Forest's Cole Roland (28) during the fifth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) reacts after striking out during the seventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) smiles after pitching during the fifth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the fifth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Pierce Bennett (5), LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) and home plate umpire Travis Reininger look up at a pop foul during the fifth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) catches a fly ball hut by Wake Forest's Lucas Costello (0) during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) fields a ground ball hit by LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) throws out LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) at first base during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) attempts to tag out Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) in a pickoff attempt during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Jack Winnay (21) slides into second base as LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) throws to first after tagging out Winnay during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) high-fives LSU's Ty Floyd (9) after making an out during the second inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) pitches during the second inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Josh Pearson (11) fields a ground ball hit to left field by Wake Forest's Jack Winnay (21) during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) pitches during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Spectators watch Wake Forest play LSU during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) walks out of the dugout before the start of game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) signs autographs for fans before the start of game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest batting equipment sits on an NCAA mat on the dirt track before the start of game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Josh Pearson (11) catches a fly ball hit by Wake Forest's Lucas Costello (0) during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) pitches during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!