The top overall seed in the 2023 NCAA baseball tournament hasn’t been to the College World Series in nearly 70 years. Wake Forest still grabbed the pole position Monday when the 64-team field was released.

Regional play starts this weekend, followed by Super Regionals next weekend, and then the CWS, which begins June 16. Powered by a pitching staff that leads the NCAA in earned-run average and strikeout-to-walk ratio, the Demon Deacons (47-10) ensured any road to Charles Schwab Field runs through Winston-Salem.

The road will run through at least half of the SEC, too. A record eight league teams — Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina and Vanderbilt — grabbed top 16 seeds. The SEC has won the last three CWS and four of the last five.

According to the bracket, No. 2 seed Florida, No. 3 Arkansas, No. 5 LSU and No. 6 Vanderbilt have the best chance of being a SEC team hoisting the trophy in Omaha. Wake, Clemson (No. 4 overall seed), Virginia (No. 7) and Stanford (No. 8) do, too. The other top seeds include No. 9 Miami (Fla.), No. 10 Coastal Carolina, No. 11 Oklahoma State, No. 12 Kentucky, No. 13 Auburn, No. 14 Indiana State, No. 15 South Carolina and No. 16 Alabama.

But Mississippi won the 2022 CWS from a No. 3 seed, losing just once in the postseason. Dangerous sleepers include Oklahoma — last year’s CWS runner-up — North Carolina and Cal State Fullerton.

More field notes:

» LSU remains a popular squad in Omaha for its fan following and memorable tailgates. The Tigers also may have the top two picks in this summer’s Major League Baseball Draft. All-American outfielder Dylan Crews ranks second nationally in on-base percentage (.567) after hitting 15 home runs and drawing 58 walks. Pitcher Paul Skenes — a 6-foot-6, 247-pound Air Force transfer — has 167 strikeouts, which leads Division I by 29 Ks.

» Three Big Ten teams — Maryland, Iowa and Indiana — made the field. The Terrapins landed in Wake Forest’s regional and grabbed the automatic bid with their 4-0 win over the Hawkeyes in Sunday’s tournament title game. Maryland helped eliminate Wake Forest from the NCAA Tournament in 2022.

Iowa (in the Indiana State regional) and the Hoosiers (in the Kentucky regional) secured at-large berths. Iowa coach Rick Heller will head back to Terre Haute, where he previously coached Indiana State.

It’s one more Big Ten team than last year but two fewer than 2019, when the Big Ten had five teams.

» The Big East had two teams, league tournament champion Xavier (in the Nashville regional), and regular season champion Connecticut (in the Vanderbilt regional), which secured an at-large berth.

» While the ACC has enjoyed broad success in the tournament — consistently putting multiple teams in the CWS — the league has just one true national title in the last 50 years, when Virginia won the 2015 title. Miami’s four national titles predated their membership in the league.