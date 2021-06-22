'We just challenged them': Mississippi State rallies in eighth to defeat Virginia at CWS

“Man, what a hit,” he said.

Across the field, UVA’s bullpen continued to warm up.

One more Cavalier pitcher, Nate Savino, would enter and allow a double that brought in another run for a 6-4 MSU lead.

Virginia (36-26) cut that lead to one in the bottom of the eighth with Chris Newell’s solo home run. But the Cavaliers got no closer as Mississippi State, using a CWS-record eight pitchers, moved to 2-0 on its side of the bracket. Virginia on Thursday will have beat Texas — which eliminated Tennessee earlier Tuesday — to get another crack at Mississippi State on Friday.

It was a stunning turn of events for a team that won of 12 of its last 17 regular-season games to squeeze into the NCAA tournament and didn’t give up a run for its first 16 innings in Omaha. Virginia opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning with singles from Zack Gelof and Kyle Teel — sandwiched around a sacrifice bunt — against Christian MacLeod, whose work bore little resemblance to the Bulldogs’ Sunday night pitching brilliance, when their staff broke a CWS record with 21 strikeouts.