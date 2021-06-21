'We've slayed a lot of giants': NC State defeats Vanderbilt to start CWS 2-0

The top prospect recovered by retiring six straight. Tyler McDonough became the Wolfpack’s second baserunner when he led off the seventh inning with a well-struck single to left-center, and the ACC club added a walk and single with one out before Leiter escaped the bases-loaded jam with his 13th and 14th strikeouts.

The nation’s strikeout leader punched out 15 batters in all on 123 pitches, one off his season high, in the eight-inning complete game. He allowed five total baserunners (four hits, one walk).

“That was a real well-pitched college baseball game, as good as you want to see,” Corbin said. “So if you're a pitching person, you like it. If you’re an offensive person, you want to hit yourself over the head with a shovel.”

NC State will take it, as it begins the CWS 2-0 for the first time after previous appearances in 1968 and 2013. Coach Elliott Avent said the Wolfpack would not have been well equipped to come back through the elimination bracket with a relatively thin bullpen — its staff ERA (5.08) is easily the worst among the eight Omaha qualifiers.

Dealing with a flu bug affecting much of the team, the Wolfpack will take a few days to recover. They’ve more than earned it.