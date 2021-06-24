With MLB draft in July, top prospects can focus on College World Series

For the first time ever, the Major League Baseball draft hasn’t been a storyline at the College World Series. And that is suiting players and coaches in Omaha just fine.

The best players in the CWS field for years were stuck in a pickle between immediate goals and childhood dreams. Concentrating on winning a national title is harder when decisions need to be made about seven-figure deals and embarking on pro ball.

This summer has been gloriously free of distraction for top prospects. The draft is still a few weeks away, the first time since its inception in 1965 that it will occur outside the month of June.

“You’re able to focus on a playoff run,” Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker said. “When it comes to the postseason, it’s not anywhere close — even in the season — about you. It’s about your team and winning each game moving forward. That’s the exciting part about being here.”

Rocker and fellow Vandy starting pitcher Jack Leiter are both projected top-10 draft picks next month. Texas right-hander Ty Madden will likely also join them in the first round. Dozens of others are set to go later in the 20-round draft that runs July 11-13.