Bekka Allick, Norah Sis, Lexi Rodriguez win gold medals at Pan American Cup

Nebraska's Bekka Allick finished with 12 kills to help lead Team USA to a 25-20, 21-25, 25-22, 25-14 win over Argentina in the gold-medal match of the Pan American Cup on Sunday night.

Allick had her best match of the week for the U.S., which won all five matches at the event.

Allick, Husker Lexi Rodriguez and Creighton's Norah Sis all started for the U.S. Sis' only kill in the final came late in the first set, giving the Americans a 24-20 lead.

Argentina rallied to win the second set and led most of the third before Allick had a key sequence to turn momentum in favor of the U.S.

Down 19-18, the Waverly grad had a kill, an ace block and another kill to put the U.S. up 21-19. Team USA never trailed after that, finishing the match with a 17-7 run.

Merritt Beason led the U.S. with 17 points, including 14 kills. Allick had 14 points.