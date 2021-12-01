Bellevue and Concordia advance to quarterfinals of NAIA volleyball tournament

Bellevue University used a balanced attack to defeat No. 8 Corban (Ore.) 25-20, 25-18, 11-25, 25-20 Wednesday during the final day of pool play at the NAIA volleyball tournament in Sioux City.

The win sends No. 11 Bellevue to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2000. The Bruins play No. 1 Jamestown at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Sierra Athen and Jacki Apel led Bellevue with 10 kills each, while Eve Fountain and Haley Fleischman each had nine. Olivia Galas finished with six kills and 34 assists.

Concordia scored the match's last four points to knock off No. 2-ranked Viterbo 22-25, 25-20, 25-18, 22-25, 15-11.

By snapping Viterbo's 32-match win streak, Concordia advances to play No. 7 Marian (Ind.) in the quarterfinals.

Camryn Opfer had 21 kills, including one on match point, and hit .514 to lead Concordia, while Carly Rodaway added 17 kills. Tara Callahan had team-highs with 37 assists and 19 digs.

Midland, last year's runner-up, was eliminated with a 25-19, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21 loss to Marian. Taliyah Flores and Brooke Fredrickson combined for 31 kills and 27 digs for the Warriors.​