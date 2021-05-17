Bellevue and Concordia advanced to a winners bracket matchup Monday at the NAIA baseball tournament in Bellevue.

The Bruins and Bulldogs are slated to play at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Bellevue, the fourth seed, knocked off top-seeded Science and Arts (Okla.) 4-2. Corey Jackson struck out 16 while throwing a complete-game six-hitter. Conner Barnett had Bellevue's key hit, a two-run homer in the eighth for a 4-0 lead.

Earlier Monday, Bellevue opened the tournament with an 8-3 win over fifth-seeded St. Xavier (Ill.). McGrane Pledger threw a five-hitter for the Bruins, while Bellevue's offense had 17 hits.

Concordia, the third seed, advanced with a 4-2 win over second-seeded MidAmerica Nazarene. Ben Berg delivered two of Concordia's biggest hits, a two-run homer in the fourth and a two-out RBI single in the fifth as the Bulldogs built a 4-0 lead.

Jake Fosgett pitched five innings for the win, improving to 9-1. Nathan Buckallew recorded the final four outs for the save.