LEWISTON, Idaho — William Carey scored twice in the bottom of the eighth after Bellevue erased a four-run deficit as the Bruins lost 6-4 in their NAIA World Series opener Friday night.

William Carey, ranked eighth nationally, built a 4-0 lead on two-run doubles by Rigoberto Hernandez in the first and fifth innings.

No. 5 Bellevue had only two hits through six innings before Tony Lind doubled with one out in the seventh. He scored on Tradd Richardson's single.

Bellevue left the bases loaded the seventh, but it got the game tied in the eighth. After two walks, Mathieu Sirois hit a three-run home run to right field. Bellevue had an opportunity to grab the lead, but left two runners stranded.

William Carey answered in the bottom half of the inning. A one-out double by RJ Stinson broke the tie and William Carey added a sacrifice fly.

Bellevue (48-9) returns to action at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.