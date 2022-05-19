Bellevue University advances to NAIA World Series

Bellevue won a winner-take-all game from Concordia 5-2 Thursday afternoon to win their regional bracket at Bellevue East and will advance to the NAIA World Series.

Bellevue (48-11) is going to the World Series for the first time since 2019. The World Series begins May 27 in Lewiston, Idaho.

Concordia, which defeated Bellevue twice on the final day of regionals last season to earn its first trip to the World Series, needed to repeat that feat Thursday.

Concordia cruised to the 16-2 win in Thursday's opener as it hit six homers and had 20 hits. Jesse Garcia and Jaidan Quinn each homered and drove in three, while Caden Johnson pitched seven innings for the win.

But in the second game, Bellevue scored four runs in the third inning and got a solo home run from Conner Barnett in the eighth.

On the mound, Alex Celiceo worked into the eighth inning for the win and Elijah Johnson recorded the last two outs for the save.

