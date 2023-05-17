No. 5 Bellevue University punched its ticket to the NAIA World Series with a 13-3 win over Oklahoma City (RV) in the regional final hosted by the Bruins at Don Roddy Field.

With the win, Bellevue (48-8) completed a clean sweep in its regional, defeating Grand View Monday and OKC Tuesday.

The Stars advanced to the final after sneaking past GPAC champion Doane 7-6 in 11 innings earlier Wednesday afternoon.

Oklahoma City (32-21) was forced to use much of its bullpen in the semifinal and, after an innocent 1-2-3 first inning, the Bruins put up eight runs in the next three frames off of eight hits and an OKC wild pitch that scored one.

Mathieu Sirois led the way for Bellevue, going 4-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored, with a bulk of that production coming off a three-run bomb in the eighth that ended up in a neighbor's front lawn across the street from the park. That capitalized a four-run inning that officially put the game on ice for the Bruins with the score 13-1 and no mercy rule alolwed in championship baseball.

Drew Staley and Tradd Richardson each collected early two-run singles and outfielders Anthony Lind and Kanta Kobayashi both racked up three hits — part of the 16 as a team to propel BU to a dominant win.

Alexandro Celiceo picked up the win, allowing just three hits and one run on one walk and striking out five.

The Bruins move on to the 10-team World Series played at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho.

Bellevue (48-8)... 032 310 040 — 13 16 0

Oklahoma City (32-21)... 000 010 020 — 3 5 1