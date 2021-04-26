Bellevue volleyball played through bumps and bruises to reach NAIA tourney

This season’s road to Sioux City for the NAIA volleyball tournament has been a long one, filled with starts and stops, bumps and bruises.
Few know more about that than Bellevue setter Olivia Galas.
Bellevue (17-5) played five matches in the fall due in large part to the pandemic. Galas played hurt in those matches after tearing ligaments in her thumb in August. She had surgery in November.
Then the last weekend of March, when the Bruins needed one win to clinch the North Star Conference regular-season title for the first time, Galas collided head-to-head with the libero while they tried to keep a rally alive.
The libero was sidelined with a concussion. Galas had a broken nose and two black eyes. Galas sat out for a few points before returning to the court, wearing a protective mask.
She ended that match with 53 assists, nine kills and nine digs in a five-set loss, but she had 50 assists the next night in a win.
“She’s well respected by a lot of coaches that know her and what she does,” Bellevue coach Trish Siedlik said. “When they ask, ‘Did Olivia really go back in?’ I say, ‘Yep.’ And they’re like, ‘Well, that’s why she’s an All-American.’ And that’s coming from opposing coaches. That’s a testament to her toughness.”
Added Galas: “People say I should be walking around in bubble wrap.”
Galas’ injuries have healed, and she no longer wears the protective mask. And she and the Bruins are ready for pool play at nationals, which begins Tuesday.
Galas likes her team’s approach heading to Sioux City. The Bruins had five-setters in their past two matches — they lost to Viterbo in the conference tourney final after holding a two-set lead, then mounted a rally to edge Texas Wesleyan 18-16 in the fifth in the NAIA opening-round match last weekend.
“That win is beneficial for us going into the tournament,” she said. “We have a new, stronger mindset.”
The Omaha Gross graduate also set a program record against Texas Wesleyan. She finished with 65 assists, a single-match high in the rally-scoring era.
“She does a really good job of distributing and putting (hitters) in good position,” said Siedlik, who added that her team’s communication was much better than it had been against Viterbo.
Bellevue has four hitters averaging more than two kills a set. Eve Fountain, a freshman from Millard North, leads the way with 3.72, followed by Sierra Athen (2.79). Galas is fourth nationally in assists per set (11.29).
Bellevue is one of 24 teams competing at Sioux City. So a season that started last summer will end May 1.
“We started training to be mentally tough because we knew it would be a long year,” Galas said. “At this point of the season, everybody’s tired, and every other team competing at nationals also will be tired. That word is one we’re not really using because we don’t want that as an excuse.”
Among the five GPAC teams playing this week will be Concordia, ranked 10th nationally, and No. 12 Midland.
Five Concordia hitters are averaging between 2.21 and 2.90 kills per set, led by Camryn Opfer. Tara Callahan averages 11.0 assists per set.
For Midland, Hope Leimbach is second nationally in assists per set (12.0). Papio South grad Taliyah Flores leads the Warriors with 3.60 kills per set, while Maggie Hiatt averages 3.11.
The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.