Bellevue volleyball played through bumps and bruises to reach NAIA tourney

This season’s road to Sioux City for the NAIA volleyball tournament has been a long one, filled with starts and stops, bumps and bruises.

Few know more about that than Bellevue setter Olivia Galas.

Bellevue (17-5) played five matches in the fall due in large part to the pandemic. Galas played hurt in those matches after tearing ligaments in her thumb in August. She had surgery in November.

Then the last weekend of March, when the Bruins needed one win to clinch the North Star Conference regular-season title for the first time, Galas collided head-to-head with the libero while they tried to keep a rally alive.

The libero was sidelined with a concussion. Galas had a broken nose and two black eyes. Galas sat out for a few points before returning to the court, wearing a protective mask.

She ended that match with 53 assists, nine kills and nine digs in a five-set loss, but she had 50 assists the next night in a win.