CHICAGO — Chucky Hepburn had a towel in his left hand. Wisconsin’s leading scorer — and Bellevue West graduate — sat on the bench in the second half of his team’s 65-57 Big Ten Tournament loss to Ohio State.

After an eight-minute stint off the court, Hepburn would return and nearly help his team — which trailed by 27 points in the second half — complete a memorable comeback. The hill was too steep to climb.

Hepburn opened the Big Ten Tournament firing away with his jumper. In the opening 20 minutes, Wisconsin’s best perimeter shooter — didn’t connect. And if Hepburn goes cold for any stretch of a game, that’s bad news for the 12th-seeded Badgers, who fell way behind early and never caught up in the loss to the 13th-seeded Ohio State.

“By the time we’d rallied and played with more aggressiveness and more physicality in the second half, obviously we had ourselves dug in way too deep of a hole,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “It’s a good lesson for us, in terms of the tale of two halves.”

The defeat may sink any lingering hopes Wisconsin (17-14) had of making the NCAA Tournament. From the jump the Badgers and their best guard seemed out of sorts. Hepburn missed three early jumpers — including two 3s — as the Buckeyes successfully chased him around baseline screens. Hepburn went scoreless in the first half and didn’t take a shot for 14 minutes.

On defense — Hepburn’s forte — he had more success, but still struggled to stop OSU guards Bruce Thornton and Sean McNeil, who teamed up for more first-half points (23) than their combined season averages.

OSU led 36-18 at halftime. The pad grew to 47-20, and later 50-24. Gard pulled Hepburn from the game with 13:49 left and inserted little-used reserve Kamari McGee, who averages 1.3 points per game.

The switch worked, at least on defense; the Buckeyes went cold and Wisconsin went to work.

Hepburn returned to action at the 5:22 mark. OSU’s lead shrunk from 57-41 to 61-57 after Hepburn’s layup with 52.3 seconds but the Badgers got no closer.

>> The early shot selection for Nebraska basketball was, in a word, aggressive. Especially for freshman Jamarques Lawrence, who took five shots in the opening five minutes and had a four-point play.

NU was off, though, in ways that it never was in its win over Iowa. Whereas the Huskers shot nearly 60% for most of first half in Iowa City, it was below 30% for much of the first half against the Gophers.

Minnesota’s defensive length was one issue. A preference to shoot jumpers — vs. getting the ball into Derrick Walker — was another factor.

The Gophers, meanwhile, used its forwards — Dawson Garcia and Jamison Battle — to attack backup forwards Wilhelm Breidenbach and Oleg Kojenets right at the hoop, opening up 3-pointers once NU’s defense contracted a bit.

>>In addition to Wisconsin, three more Big Ten teams that bounce on the NCAA Tournament bubble play on Thursday. Two of them — Rutgers and Michigan — at 11 a.m. in the 8/9-seed game, which could serve as an NCAA elimination contest; the Wolverines, 18-1 all-time against the Scarlet Knights, won 58-43 earlier this season. Another, tenth-seeded Penn State, will try to beat seventh-seeded Illinois for a third straight time at 5:30 p.m. Depending on which bracket projection one consults, teams are either in or out of the Big Dance.

According to ESPN, Penn State and Rutgers are in, while Wisconsin and Michigan are currently out. According to CBS, PSU and UM are in, while Rutgers and Wisconsin are out. Fox has, in order, Rutgers, Wisconsin and Penn State in, with Michigan out.

In its late-season winning streak, Nebraska beat Penn State and Wisconsin at home, and Rutgers on the road, while losing to Michigan.

>>Purdue is the odds-on favorite to win the Big Ten Tournament, according to predictive analysis from KenPom, which examines statistical profiles of all Division I teams. The Boilermakers, according to KenPom’s computer, has a 32.3% chance of winning the league crown. Five more teams — Indiana, Michigan State, Maryland, Northwestern and Illinois — have a better than 14% chance of reaching the final game. All but the Spartans are on the opposite side of the bracket from Purdue.

The Boilermakers may need to win the Big Ten Tourney — or at least advance to the final — to hold onto a No. 1 seed, although, if Purdue is shipped West and UCLA is the No. 2 seed in that region, seeding designations are closer to irrelevant.