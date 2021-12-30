Bellevue West grad Jay Ducker names four top suitors after transferring from Northern Illinois

Ducker has heard the rumors of Iowa being a destination but said the Hawkeyes haven’t reached out. Nebraska — still without an official full-time running backs coach — hasn’t communicated much either.

“They’ve been on me a little bit but nothing really too much, to be honest,” Ducker said of the Huskers. “Not as much as I expected from them.”

Ducker — who has never fumbled in a college game — still has four years to play three.

He committed to NIU in June 2019 with other offers from Purdue, South Dakota State and Texas State. The 2019 Nebraska Gatorade player of the year broke the state’s 11-man record for career touchdowns (110) as a senior, with coaches raving about his vision and refusal to be tackled by the first defender.

NIU lost all six games in its COVID-shortened 2020 season as Ducker was sidelined with a foot fracture. Both team and player bounced back this fall.