Bellevue West grad Jay Ducker names four top suitors after transferring from Northern Illinois

Jay Ducker was in a car somewhere along the Illinois-Iowa border on his way to Omaha when he officially went into the transfer portal.
The former Bellevue West running back knows because that was when his phone started buzzing and wouldn’t stop. Alerts of new Twitter followers. Texts from interested schools. A couple calls.
“I had time to talk, so it was pretty good timing,” Ducker said.
That was Dec. 21, four days after Ducker ran 24 times for 146 yards in Northern Illinois’ loss to Coastal Carolina in the Cure Bowl. The game capped a campaign in which he rolled up 1,184 rushing yards and three touchdowns en route to becoming the MAC freshman of the year.
Leaving the MAC-champion Huskies wasn’t about parlaying one big season into an opportunity with a bigger school, or finding a clearer path to playing time. Ducker made up his mind months earlier he would be enter the portal because of “trust stuff” with his NIU position coach and head coach.
The beginning of the fall was disorienting for Ducker. Despite staff indications he would play a key role in the offense, the season’s first six games saw him take a combined 24 carries for 85 yards. After a five-tote day against Maine in late September, coaches asked him if he wanted to redshirt. He said yes and worked on the scout team the following week, fully expecting to grind behind the scenes and prepare for 2022.
Then NIU’s starter went down with an injury during the second series against Bowling Green on Oct. 16. Another back fumbled. Coaches turned to Ducker, who exploded for 210 yards on 33 attempts.
But even as Ducker continued to ball — 183 yards at Central Michigan, 155 against Ball State, 146 against Kent State — coaches told local media he had been on the scout team because he wasn’t practicing hard.
“The narrative was a false narrative,” Ducker said. “That’s all I’m asking is a fair chance. I was never going to get a fair chance there. That’s why I knew even before I started playing that I had to get out or I won’t get a chance to even show what I can do. Then I got lucky.”
What’s next? Lots of waiting. Ducker figures he’s heard from more than 10 schools in some capacity, but four “big ones” stand out for their level of interest in him — Memphis, Florida State, Florida and UCLA.
Of those, Memphis is the only one to officially offer him so far. Ducker said the Tigers will get a visit from him in January, and he’s open to making at least one more trip somewhere should another chance come his way. Memphis has had four running backs drafted since 2019 and has opportunity within its projected backfield for next year.
Ducker has heard the rumors of Iowa being a destination but said the Hawkeyes haven’t reached out. Nebraska — still without an official full-time running backs coach — hasn’t communicated much either.
“They’ve been on me a little bit but nothing really too much, to be honest,” Ducker said of the Huskers. “Not as much as I expected from them.”
Ducker — who has never fumbled in a college game — still has four years to play three.
He committed to NIU in June 2019 with other offers from Purdue, South Dakota State and Texas State. The 2019 Nebraska Gatorade player of the year broke the state’s 11-man record for career touchdowns (110) as a senior, with coaches raving about his vision and refusal to be tackled by the first defender.
NIU lost all six games in its COVID-shortened 2020 season as Ducker was sidelined with a foot fracture. Both team and player bounced back this fall.
“I’m very happy for Jay,” NIU coach Thomas Hammock said Dec. 1 when Ducker earned the MAC honor. “He's a young man that has been through some adversity this year. He started out second on the depth chart, found himself on the compete team a few weeks later and all he’s done is battle back and compete and grind to the type of player that he has become this season for us, and we really needed him.”
Ducker will be somewhere else next season. How he feels about his next position coach will be important. And with classes starting in January, he’s motivated to make a decision.
“I’ll start visiting soon,” Ducker said. “It’ll be going quick.”
