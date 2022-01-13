Bellevue West grad Jay Ducker picks Memphis after transferring from Northern Illinois

Bellevue West grad Jay Ducker will play at Memphis next season after transferring from Northern Illinois.

Ducker was the conference freshman of the year last season after rushing for 1,184 yards and three touchdowns. He announced after the Huskies' bowl victory — in which Ducker ran for 146 yards — that he would enter the transfer portal.

Ducker spent two seasons at Northern Illinois. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining, plus a potential redshirt.

Ducker told The World-Herald last month that four schools were standing out among those that showed interest after he entered the portal — Memphis, Florida State, Florida and UCLA. At the time, Memphis was the only one to officially offer him a place on the roster.

Ducker took an official visit to Memphis this month and announced his decision Thursday.

Memphis — which has had four running backs taken in the NFL draft since 2019 — went 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the American Athletic Conference in 2021. The Tigers' bowl game was canceled due to COVID.