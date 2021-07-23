Bellevue West grad Keagan Johnson is already impressing at Iowa

Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz can’t easily get Keagan Johnson to crack a smile.

Cracking open Iowa’s defense in practice? Johnson, a Bellevue West graduate, appears pretty capable of doing that even as a true freshman receiver.

“He’s a tremendous young guy,” Ferentz said. “We were so impressed with him in the recruiting cycle, but more impressed when he showed up in January. … He’s got a maturity to him that’s a little bit unusual."

Johnson enrolled early and took part in spring camp. Iowa already had a deep group of receivers, but Johnson has made the No. 2 line in the depth chart. The guy in front of him, Tyrone Tracy, said he’s impressed.

“When he came there, he was developed beyond the other freshmen,” Tracy said. “His routes were really good. He was very explosive. His hands were really good. All great things to hear from a receiver.”

Keagan Johnson’s father, Clester, was a receiver at Nebraska, and his two older brothers, CJ and Cade, were receivers at Wyoming and South Dakota State, respectively.