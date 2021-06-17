Bellevue West grad Nate Glantz named junior college offensive player of the year

Iowa Western quarterback Nate Glantz, a Bellevue West graduate, was named this week the NJCAA offensive player of the year.

Glantz led the country with 23 touchdown passes and 1,811 passing yards in eight games for the Reivers this spring. He completed 63.3% of his passes and averaged 226.4 yards per game. Glantz was also his conference's offensive player of the year and was a first-team NJCAA All-American.

The Reivers went 7-1 this season with Glantz at quarterback. He's Iowa Western's third NJCAA offensive player of the year after Kai Locksley in 2017 and Jake Waters in 2012.

"Nate had an unbelievable season this spring," Iowa Western coach Scott Strohmeier said in a press release. "He played with a chip on his shoulder all year and it was awesome to see the team gravitate to him as the leader."

Glantz has now emerged as Division I quarterback prospect after his freshman year at Iowa Western. He's received scholarship offers from Northern Iowa, North Alabama, Saint Francis and Tarleton State. He also recently took a visit to Penn State.

At Bellevue West, Glantz threw for 2,943 yards and 36 touchdowns during his senior season in 2019 and made the All-Nebraska first team after leading the T-Birds to a state championship.

